Barcelona Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Steven Gerrard will be hunting for more silverware with Rangers this season and they kick-off their Europa League group matches against Lyon on Thursday.The former England international won the Scottish Premiership last term in emphatic fashion as they were 25 points clear of second-place Celtic.Rangers were knocked out of the Champions League by Malmo in August but Gerrard is now fully focused on the second-tier European league and hopes Connor Goldson will be available. The defender was recently self-isolating.He said: “I’m hoping he’s going to be available. We’ll have to wait and see.”Here is all you need to know about...

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO