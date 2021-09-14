CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
 7 days ago
Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. Barcelona and Bayern Munich will ensure the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League starts with a bang. The teams will meet Tuesday in Barcelona at Camp Nou in their Champions League Group E opener. The matchup features European giants who are at crossroads in their respective recent histories. Barcelona is in its first season without superstar Lionel Messi, who joined PSG last month. Bayern is in its first campaign under 34-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who also inherited a squad in transition from one dominant era to a less-certain future.

