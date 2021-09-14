Chargers vs WFT Week 1 Recap: Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, And Keenan Allen Shine | Feels Different
In this episode, Jake and Dan from LAFB Network and Chargers Unleashed discuss the start of the NFL season and the week one victory over the Washington Football Team. Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater & Keenan Allen Shine, and the team finishes the game to seal the victory. The team feels different! Mike Williams impresses, Uchenna Nwosu, Kyzir White, Asante Samuel Jr, Austin Ekeler, and Derwin James excel in the week one game! What were the key takeaways, who were the stars of the game, what Chargers Highlights were there, Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi stay aggressive, and Chargers Unleashed Hotline are all discussed!www.lafbnetwork.com
