Mount Pleasant, MI

Court Blocks Drive For More Marijuana In Mount Pleasant

CBS Detroit
 7 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has blocked an effort to increase the number of marijuana businesses to 10 from three in a mid-Michigan college town.

The question was headed to the November ballot in Mount Pleasant. But the appeals court agreed with opponents Monday and said petitions used to gather signatures had technical flaws.

The city clerk was ordered to “immediately rescind her certification” of the ballot language to the Isabella County clerk.

The campaign to expand the number of marijuana businesses came after unsuccessful challenges to how Mount Pleasant gave out its three licenses.

Mount Pleasant, 70 miles north of Lansing, is the home of Central Michigan University.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

