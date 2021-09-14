CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Ad.Ventures Is Ready to Bring Big Branding Dollars to Venues

By Dave Brooks
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Austin promoter and owner of the Empire Control Room is launching Ad.Ventures with longtime friend and colleague Mikey Lee, who will serve as the company’s chief strategy officer. Lee is chief executive of Gamut Live and has represented Heard Presents’ private events business. Sternschein says the new branding and commercial partnership agency has already signed on more than 40 venues as clients, granting Ad.Ventures the exclusive rights to develop new commercial partnerships and ancillary revenue streams for sponsorship, licensing and event sales.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Amazon brings palm-swiping tech to Red Rocks concert venue

Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.
BUSINESS
pymnts

D2C Brand Ready to Disrupt $12B Work Boot, Apparel Market

When the global pandemic started in March 2020, nearly every part of the economy shut down, leaving thousands unemployed and most brands scrambling to figure out what would come next. For Eric Girouard, who was on the cusp of launching his direct-to-consumer (D2C) workwear brand Brunt, it was particularly difficult....
APPAREL
celebrityaccess.com

Stephen Sternschein And Mikey Lee Launch Ad.Ventures, A Brand Partnership Agency For Independent Venues

(CelebrityAccess) — Two live entertainment industry execs, Stephen Sternschein and Mikey Lee, have teamed up to launch Ad.Ventures, an agency representing independent venues in commercial partnerships for branding deals. Ad.Ventures will seek to help members of the independent venues in a variety of areas, including sponsorship, licensing, event sales, and...
BUSINESS
WWD

Bringing Relevance, Soul and a Sharper Focus to Private Brands

With the world’s changing priorities and lifestyles, the Nordstrom Product Group is doubling up on efforts to stay relevant and in touch with the consumer. “We have 12 private brands. It’s been a moving target,” said Jen Jackson Brown, executive vice president and president of the Nordstrom Product Group, young adults and kids.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Venues#Ventures#Advertising Network#The Empire Control Room#Gamut Live#Heard Presents#Niva#Aeg#Live Nation#Vip#Congressional#Youtube Music#Anheuser Busch#Z2 Entertainment#Boulder Theater#Fox Theater#Aggie Theatre#Mayan#The Regent Theater#Center Stage
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity-Favorite Cannabis Brand Wonderbrett Brings Its Genetics To Michigan

It’s true what they say: Justin Bieber gets his weed from California. More specifically, from Wonderbrett. The good news is, next time The Bieb is touring in Michigan, he’ll still have access to his favorite cannabis. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, California’s fifth best-selling premium flower company, Wonderbrett, has entered into a first-of-its-kind cultivation partnership with Michigan-based operator Cloud Cannabis Co., resulting in the acclaimed legacy brand bringing its proprietary genetics and cultivation expertise to Michigan consumers.
MICHIGAN STATE
TODAY.com

How a flight attendant and banker met on Craigslist and created a million-dollar brand

We are all works in progress; even the successful women you see owning it on Instagram faced stumbling blocks along the way and continue to work hard to stay at the top of their game. In this series, we're sitting down with the people that inspire us to find out: How'd they do it? And what is success really like? This is "Getting There."
ECONOMY
Talk Media

Billion Dollar Babie$ Bring Alice Cooper Nostalgia to Coral Springs

Fans of the original shock rocker Alice Cooper were treated to a live performance by Billion Dollar Babie$ at Premier Billiards on Saturday night. Amidst the energized crowd came the familiar chords and riffs profiling the works and catalog of Mr. Cooper provided by these elite group of recognized local musicians led by Tate Thibodeaux as Cooper himself, with the same level of charisma as the rocker.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
995qyk.com

These Comedians Are Ready To Bring Laughs To Tampa Bay

These comedians are ready to bring laughs to Tampa Bay. They are prepared to bring the funny to wherever you are, literally!. It’s always good to have laughter in your life. Now some stand-up comedians are ready to bring the laughter to you!. Trevor Glassman co-founded Curbside Comedy. What is...
TAMPA, FL
CultureMap Dallas

Chef brings indoor/outdoor venue Foundry in West Dallas back to life

A West Dallas institution is being revived: The former Foundry/Chicken Scratch is being reopened by Shane Spillers, owner of Eno's Pizza and fervent former Foundry customer. Spillers says he loved the place before it closed and wanted to make sure it kept going for the neighborhood. He's currently overseeing an update of the space, which moving forward will simply be called The Foundry.
DALLAS, TX
The Drum

10 recommended agencies to bring your brand to life

The Drum Recommends is a free service designed by The Drum to help marketers easily navigate and find relevant, trusted agencies, all based on their specific criteria and the ratings we receive from clients that have already worked with those agencies. Every year, The Drum Recommends receives thousands of ratings...
ECONOMY
wnky.com

LS Fest to bring in cars, people and tourism dollars

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Holley LS Fest is coming again to Beech Bend Raceway this weekend. The event celebrates anything and everything equipped with the GM LS engine. Over 20,000 participants are expected, and officials are hoping that changes in traffic movement, created especially for this event, will ease some of the problems that have occurred in the past.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

ONE Brands Brings Back Limited-Edition Pumpkin Pie Flavor

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2021-- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE™, ONE PLANT® and ONE MINIS™ bars, today announced that it is bringing back its treasured, seasonal ONE Pumpkin Pie flavored bar. Consumers have been asking for this scrumptious slice of the season to make a return, and the brand has happily obliged just in time for autumn.
RETAIL
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Internationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."
BEAUTY & FASHION
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Marvel at UEE’s New CF Pictorial as She Looks Healthier and Captivates with a Return to Her Early Debut Charm

Wow this is definitely eye candy but even better a really positive development with UEE. The former idol turned actress has been one of the biggest chameleons in her look for the last decade, most notably her weight loss to a nearly gaunt look for a few dramas that was worrying. Her honey thighs during the After School era was always a top draw for her visuals and this week a new CF shows that she’s gotten some of that physique back. K-netizens are really happy to see her healthy and still so striking in her combination of height and strong onscreen charisma. Up next is starring opposite Rain, Kim Bum, and Son Na Eun in the medical drama Ghost Doctor.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper Pastor Troy Says His Classic Master P Diss Got Him Kicked Off Hometown Show

Pastor Troy attempted to shake up the south’s Hip Hop hierarchy at the turn of the century with his 1999 “No Mo Play in G.A.” track which saw him diss Master P. The Atlanta native is still hearing about it to this day and was recently asked by VladTV about the No Limit Records boss having him removed as a headliner at the ATL Birthday Bash concert shortly after its release.
ATLANTA, GA
102.7 KORD

Local Report: Do Not Stack Rocks, It Will Break the Universe

The Reach Museum in Richland has some walking trails, and apparently, some folks have been doing something against nature during their outings. Then I saw a news story about it. It was about stacking rocks. Let me rephrase that. It was about the dangers of stacking rocks. I'm not talking about stacking giant rocks that could fall and kill you, just little stones that fit in the palm of your hand. What could possibly be the dangers of stacking rocks? Well, sit back read on and learn the lesson of how you could break the universe by stacking rocks.
RICHLAND, WA
Billboard

Inside Warner Music Latina's Rising Artist Showcase: Three Acts To Know

To kick things off, the vibrant presenter promised an "incredible" show -- and the acts absolutely delivered. From a mid-tempo indie set to stellar choreography to what felt like a headlining club show, these three artists proved why they're ones to watch. The Change. As soon as the indie-inspired Dominican...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy