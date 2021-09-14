Ad.Ventures Is Ready to Bring Big Branding Dollars to Venues
Today, the Austin promoter and owner of the Empire Control Room is launching Ad.Ventures with longtime friend and colleague Mikey Lee, who will serve as the company’s chief strategy officer. Lee is chief executive of Gamut Live and has represented Heard Presents’ private events business. Sternschein says the new branding and commercial partnership agency has already signed on more than 40 venues as clients, granting Ad.Ventures the exclusive rights to develop new commercial partnerships and ancillary revenue streams for sponsorship, licensing and event sales.www.billboard.com
