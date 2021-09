DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have issued a warrant for officer Jacob Hughes, badge no. 11160, for allegedly fabricating physical evidence. “Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the actions of those involved. When we work together and hold all officers accountable for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve,” said Chief Eddie Garcia.

