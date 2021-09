Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. My apologies with the late Metal By Numbers! Life got the best of me but here we are! With no surprised, Iron Maiden absolutely crushed the charts with their seventeenth studio album. We here at Metal Insider had a fun Headbangers Brawl about the new record, which you can view here. Other than Iron Maiden, there weren’t as many impactful debuts this week. Next week should be fun with Metallica’s remastered Black Album, as well as new Andrew W.K and Aborted. Enjoy!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO