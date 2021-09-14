Top 10 things a farmer learns from his kids

10. A three-year old will repeat “Dad’s words” during those moments when all goes quiet in a public place. 9. A new .22 — you’re going to find some holes in stuff you prefer unholey. 8. Who’d have thought a kid that size could start a tractor, let alone get...
There’s no doubt that children love camping, they enjoy the natural breeze, open spaces and wild experiences as well as the other fun activities. We’re sure your children also love to camp out into wide-open wilderness and relish the natural beauty. However, as much as it’s an adventurous venture, camping can also help your child learn numerous valuable lessons.
Last week while playing video games with my 6-year-old son, he asked me, “When is COVID going to be over?” Calmly, I put my controller down and weighed the potential consequences of my response. Answer too optimistically and future disappointment may result. Answer too bluntly and it may amplify any fear or hopelessness. Looking back on past interactions with my children, I learned that they have been my greatest teachers. I have found those lessons to be invaluable in my growth as both parent and pediatrician.
It's common to see parents kicking their children out of the house, but have you ever heard of children asking their parents to get out? A Redditor, AITA_kick_father_co, posted that he had to ask his parents to leave the house because they were insulting his children. Did he do the right thing? Let's find out!
Q: I home-school my children and am teaching them about the tragic events of 9/11. I was only 8, but the visions of what happened will always be in my mind. I don’t want my kids just to know the tragedy, but I want them to learn from it. – A.E.
There's not much you can teach Generation Z that they can't find out themselves. They are digital natives, after all -- with YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more, there's an answer around every corner....
A woman who had quite a close relationship with one of the chimpanzees in a zoo has been asked to moderate her behaviour when visiting him because their bond is preventing him from connecting with the other animals. Adie Timmermans claimed she had been told by Antwerp zoo in Belgium not to visit Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee.Speaking to Belgian news channel ATV, she said she had been visiting Chita every week for four years and had a “real relationship” with him akin to “having an affair”. She claimed she had been banned from visiting, adding: “I love that animal,...
Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
Mum sees same thing every day after baby was ‘born too soon’. ‘They come to me, I don’t go out of my way to look for them’. Since suffering a tragic loss, a mother claims she has seen the same symbol every day. Emma Roberts, from Formby, started photographing the...
A TRAVELLER bride has revealed how she ditched her husband on their wedding day for her cousin. Cesaria, a 24-year-old from Aberdeen, Maryland, was set to happily ever after with Sam, 28, a fellow traveler. But when the groom rocked up at the aisle inebriated, Cearia found herself looking for...
Gina Michelle was simply taking her daughter to school when she came across a man with the kindest heart. He was intent on instilling love, encouragement, and motivation in these kid's hearts. Taking to Facebook in 2018, mother Gina Michelle, mother of 4 children under ten years old, shared a...
A man was tricked by his young wife into getting rid of his old mom, thanks to her inventive lies. He would later come to regret his actions but was it too late for him?. Max fulfilled one of his greatest wishes when he married Pauline, a former child model who still got off on how popular she used to be.
Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex Maria Shriver put on a brave face for the kids, coming together over dinner just months after moving one step closer in finalizing their decade-long divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The 74-year-old Terminator star was spotted smiling alongside his 65-year-old estranged wife at celebrity hotspot...
A BAFFLED mum has desperately asked for help with her kid's school homework after admitting she can't work out the right answer. Despite the question being aimed at students in Year One, the parent was left scratching her head, wondering if she is "losing my mind." She shared a snap...
Reddit user MammaBearit33 discovered that her husband bathed their son in the sink and then called him gross before she completely banned him from bathing their child. Recently, a Reddit user named MammaBearit33 shared a post about the time her husband tried to bathe their son in the sink. The unsuspecting walked in and immediately stopped him because she thought it was "weird."
From the truth is stranger than fiction files comes this story of two babies swapped at birth due to a hospital error. The mixup was discovered when the toddlers were 3, and then, the biological parents were faced with the agonizing prospect of taking the little girls away from the only families they’d ever known.
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
