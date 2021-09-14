CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Federal govt launches civil rights probe of Georgia prisons

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons, citing particular concern about violence. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department's civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and prison staff.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers: Don’t Send Prisoners On Home Confinement Back To Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are calling for federal officials to extend home confinement and compassionate release for prisoners who were let out as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities. In a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, the five lawmakers asked Garland to reconsider a legal opinion issued under the Trump administration that would send as many as 4,500 people back to prison once the COVID-19 emergency passes. “These individuals were transferred from correctional facilities to home confinement to stem the spread of COVID-19 after...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland AG Frosh Joins Coalition Opposed To Mississippi Abortion Law

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has joined a coalition of his peers urging the Supreme Court to protect a woman’s right to choose ahead of a pivotal hearing. The coalition, which is made up of 24 state attorneys general, filed a brief with the Supreme Court saying that Mississippi’s ban on certain abortions is unconstitutional according to legal precedents. In a news release Monday, Frosh’s office criticized the Mississippi law. The release pointed to the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade in which the Supreme Court held that the Constitution does not empower states to keep a woman from...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
meaws.com

Justice Department investigating violations of civil rights, including those of LGBTQ inmates, in Georgia prisons

The Washington Post.“The Justice Department’s investigations into prison conditions have been successful at identifying systemic constitutional violations and their causes, fixing those causes and stopping the violations,” Clarke said. “We are investigating prison violence and abuse in Georgia’s prisons to determine whether constitutional violations exist, and if so, how to stop them.”The investigation into Georgia prisons comes after advocacy groups complained of deplorable living conditions and escalating violence — both of which have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, watchdog groups say.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Tampa Bay Times

Federal judge refuses to block DeSantis mask order

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request by parents of disabled children to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to prevent school districts from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Judge K. Michael Moore issued a 34-page ruling that denied a request for a preliminary...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wsau.com

U.S. Justice Department probing violence in Georgia prisons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia’s prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence as well as violence against lesbian, gay and transgender inmates. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said at a news conference that the department would...
GEORGIA STATE
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Indiana reinstates harsh abortion restrictions in state after ruling from federal appeals court - one week after Texas passed America's most extreme reproductive rights law

Indiana has reinstated its harsh abortion restrictions following a ruling from a federal appeals court, just one week after Texas passed America's most extreme reproductive rights law. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued a 2-1 ruling Wednesday that allows Indiana to continue enforcing several abortion laws, marking another...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Brian Kemp
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Prison#Govt#Black People#The Justice Department
CBS Chicago

2 Illinois Residents, Dave Wiersma And Dawn Frankowski, Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man and woman were charged Tuesday with taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. David Wiersma and Dawn Frankowski were named in a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors said on Jan. 12, six days after the riot, a colleague of Wiersma’s submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center. The witness said they had worked with Wiersma at PCI Energy Center in Lake Bluff for about 10 to 15 years, prosecutors said. The witness also said reported they were friends on Facebook...
CHICAGO, IL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Redistricting panel pares plan on where to count inmates

Pennsylvania's five-member panel redrawing the boundaries of state legislative districts decided Tuesday to pare back a new policy to count state prison inmates in their home districts, now limiting it to those whose sentences expire in under 10 years. The swing vote was the chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis reshaped Florida’s appeals courts; it seems to be working out for him

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As Gov. Ron DeSantis knows, when you get into a legal beef it helps to have appointed three members of the court that will hear the appeal. And to have placed three more jurists on the court above that one. That’s the situation at Florida’s First District Court of Appeal, which sits in Tallahassee and […] The post Gov. DeSantis reshaped Florida’s appeals courts; it seems to be working out for him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ivey promotes Alabama prison plan ahead of special session

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday blamed crumbling infrastructure for the state’s prison problems as she prepares to call lawmakers back to Montgomery for a special session on prison construction. “The main issue contributing to these struggles is that our prison infrastructure is growing worse, day by day and is...
ALABAMA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

U.S. Department of Education investigating Texas’ ban on mask mandates

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools. The department’s Office for Civil Rights wrote to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath on Tuesday to inform him of the investigation. The department is examining whether the state agency is preventing districts from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities because of the state’s prohibition on mask mandates.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy