CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Britain facing relay disqualification after CJ Ujah’s B sample tests positive

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish sprinter CJ Ujah’s B sample from the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for banned substances, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has announced. Ujah provided the sample on August 6, the ITA said, the same day that he was part of the British team which won silver in the men’s 4×100 metres relay.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Security around England Women vs New Zealand ODI raised after ‘threatening email’ carrying bomb threat

Security around Tuesday’s third one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women has been raised after the emergence of a “threatening email” relating to the tourists.The game at Leicestershir ’s Uptonsteel County Ground is due to go ahead as planned with a 1pm start despite the development after the threat was investigated and judged not to be credible.ESPNcricinfo reported that a member of the White Ferns’ management team was made aware of a bomb threat against the team hotel. A statement issued by a New Zealand Cricket spokesperson said the initial warning was delivered via the England and Wales...
WORLD
The Independent

CJ Ujah: British Olympian’s case set for CAS after positive doping test confirmed

The doping case of British sprinter CJ Ujah will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) after his B-sample collected at the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the finding of two banned substances. Ujah was part of Team GB’s men’s 4x100m relay team alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – none of whom have been accused of wrongdoing – who won silver at the Olympic Stadium last month after they were pipped to gold by Italy in a dramatic finish on the line. Their medals are now at risk should Ujah’s provisional ban be upheld. In a...
WORLD
ESPN

Manchester Test in question after another Covid-positive case in Indian camp

In a development that could have a major impact on the fifth and final Test of India's tour of England, one more member of India's support staff - assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar - has tested positive for Covid-19. The Indian team's training session the day before the start of the Test in Manchester had to be cancelled as a result. ESPNcricinfo understands that the Indian squad members were asked to stay back in their hotel rooms till further notice.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Kilty
Daily Mail

Team GB sprinter CJ Ujah's B sample comes back POSITIVE for banned substances, meaning 4x100m Olympic relay team face being STRIPPED of their silver medals

The chaos engulfing UK Athletics intensified on Tuesday when CJ Ujah’s B-sample confirmed his positive drugs test, meaning it is almost certain Britain will be stripped of the 4 x 100metres Olympic relay silver medal. The sprinter had been sweating on the result since the astonishing revelation that he failed...
SPORTS
runningmagazine.ca

Olympic relay silver medallist’s B-sample tests positive

The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced Tuesday that British Olympian Chijindu Ujah’s B-sample tested positive for two illegal substances. Ujah was a member of the U.K. men’s 4x100m relay team that won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and if his ban is upheld, his entire team will be stripped of their medals and the Canadian team will be upgraded to silver.
SPORTS
thefreshtoast.com

Olympic Cannabis Ban To Be Re-Examined After Sha’Carri Richardson Disqualification

One of the justifications for the suspension of Richardson — that cannabis was potentially performance-enhancing — was roundly rejected by scientists. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced Tuesday that it intends to review the status of cannabis on its banned substance list, following last summer’s exclusion of track star Sha’Carri Richardson from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for cannabis in her home state of Oregon, where marijuana is legal.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ita#Doping#Britain#Arbitration#British#Anti Doping Division#Athletics Integrity#Aiu
Daily Mirror

Oscar Valdez sends defiant message after testing positive for banned substances

Oscar Valdez remains confident that he can fulfil his world title ambitions as he looks to make his first title defence at super-featherweight despite a positive drugs test. The undefeated Mexican has landed himself in huge controversy after failing a drugs test after testing positive for the banned substance phentermine during a pre-fight test administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), with his bout against Robson Conceicao on the horizon.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Britain's Covid cases fall AGAIN: UK records 26,628 positive tests in 30% week-on-week drop as deaths fall by 12% to 185 while hospital admissions increase by just 2%

Britain's daily Covid cases fell again today, official data revealed — as Boris Johnson unveiled his winter plan to fight off another lockdown. The Department of Health recorded another 26,628 positive tests in the last 24 hours, down almost a third on the same time last week. It marked the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Britain guaranteed at least one US Open champion after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury qualify for men's doubles final... and will face off against each other on Friday afternoon

Emma Raducanu had yet to step on court on Thursday night when at least one British winner became guaranteed at the US Open. Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury will face off in the men's doubles final on Friday afternoon (5pm UK) after coming through tight matches with their respective partners Bruno Soares and Rajeev Ram.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Britain guaranteed glory at the US Open with Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury set to face-off in men's doubles final after victories with partners Bruno Soares and Rajeev Ram

Emma Raducanu had yet to step on court on Friday night when at least one British winner became guaranteed at the US Open. Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury will face off in the men’s doubles final on Friday afternoon at 5pm UK time after coming through tight matches with their respective partners Bruno Soares and Rajeev Ram.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ryder Cup captains ‘excited’ as Team Europe arrives in US

The Ryder Cup captains have both spoken of their excitement ahead of the weekend as the tournament commences once more at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. European captain Padraig Harrington has said his team are “ready to go” as Team Europe are looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012.
GOLF
BBC

CJ Ujah: British Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallist's 'B' sample positive

British sprinter CJ Ujah's 'B' sample has tested positive, confirming the result of his initial test from the Tokyo Olympics. Ujah, 27, was part of the British men's 4x100m relay team which won silver at the rearranged 2020 Olympics. They will now almost certainly lose those medals. Ujah was provisionally...
WORLD
BBC

CJ Ujah: British Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallist's 'B' sample positive

British sprinter CJ Ujah's 'B' sample has tested positive, confirming the result of his initial test from the Tokyo Olympics. Ujah, 27, was part of the British men's 4x100m relay team which won silver at the rearranged 2020 Olympics. They will now almost certainly lose those medals. Ujah was provisionally...
WORLD
The Independent

Britain facing relay disqualfication after CJ Ujah’s B sample tests positive

British sprinter CJ Ujah’s B sample from the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for banned substances, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has announced.Ujah provided the sample on August 6, the ITA said, the same day that he was part of the British team which won silver in the men’s 4×100 metres relay.The agency said now the B sample had confirmed the result of his A sample, his case had been referred to the Court of Arbitration’s Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD).UPDATE: the ITA reports that the B-sample analysis of GB athlete CJ Ujah confirms the initial A-sample result and that it has referred the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD).➡️ https://t.co/AonXzU5qMn#KeepingSportReal pic.twitter.com/kxE2Mn9TZb— International Testing Agency (@IntTestAgency) September 14, 2021The court division will consider the finding of an anti-doping rule violation and the disqualification of the British relay team, the ITA said.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy