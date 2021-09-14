Britain facing relay disqualification after CJ Ujah’s B sample tests positive

The doping case of British sprinter CJ Ujah will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) after his B-sample collected at the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the finding of two banned substances. Ujah was part of Team GB’s men’s 4x100m relay team alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – none of whom have been accused of wrongdoing – who won silver at the Olympic Stadium last month after they were pipped to gold by Italy in a dramatic finish on the line. Their medals are now at risk should Ujah’s provisional ban be upheld. In a...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO