CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minden, NE

Timothy Schmidt

By mindencourier
themindencourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy M. Schmidt, 66, of rural Minden, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Bertrand Nursing Home after a lengthy battle with cancer. His mother and Hospice nurses were at his bedside. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church’s YouTube channel. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials in Tim’s honor are kindly suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden or to Jensen Memorial Library in Minden. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

themindencourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minden, NE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schmidt

Comments / 0

Community Policy