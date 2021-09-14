Timothy Schmidt

Timothy M. Schmidt, 66, of rural Minden, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Bertrand Nursing Home after a lengthy battle with cancer. His mother and Hospice nurses were at his bedside. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church’s YouTube channel. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials in Tim’s honor are kindly suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden or to Jensen Memorial Library in Minden. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.