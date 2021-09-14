Nina Garrelts
Nina M. Garrelts, 89, of Minden, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Kearney Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. A celebration of life was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. The service was live streamed to the church’s YouTube channel. Interment was held following services at the Minden Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Nina’s honor are kindly suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.themindencourier.com
