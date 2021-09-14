CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

FBI Probe Of Romance Scam Involving Oklahoma Money Launderers Comes To A Close

By Beth Wallis
kosu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norman man was sentenced Friday in the Northern District of Oklahoma for leading a ring of online money launderers. After pleading guilty in November to conspiracy to commit money laundering, Afeez Adebara was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in heading an online Nigerian romance scam that defrauded victims of at least $2.5 million. The sentencing closes an FBI probe that included the sentencing of six others — four of which were also Norman residents.

