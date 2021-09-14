Melvin Hemje
Melvin “Slim” C. Hemje, 92, of Hildreth passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The service was live streamed to the church’s Facebook page. Interment with military honors will be held following services at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, south of Hildreth. Visitation was held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Memorials in Slim’s honor are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.themindencourier.com
