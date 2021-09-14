Ponce's Law Activist Says "No" To Early Termination For Travis Archer

Daytona Beach, FL - The man who is the reason for Ponce's Law being created in 2017, Travis Archer, will be in court at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach tomorrow, September 15, at 9 a.m. Court records show that Archer's attorney has filed a Motion for Early Termination of Probation on August 6, 2021. The reason for the request, according to local animal rights activist and writer of Ponce's Law Debbie Darino, is one of convenience. "He should not get off easy just because his kids have cats and they don't want to have to bring the cats to the grandparents or it's inconvenient for them. He should find somewhere else to live, where he doesn't have animals around."