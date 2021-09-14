When will Deathloop come to Xbox? You'll be waiting at least a year

Deathloop is the newest game from the makers of Dishonored, a series that’s all about trial and error, seeing what works and what doesn’t by saving and reloading often. However, Deathloop does not allow you to quick save or save in the middle of an excursion during a loop. Your progress is saved after you make an exit from one of the maps, but otherwise you cannot save while in the middle of something. If you close the game before you exit the map, none of your progress will be saved. On PS5, make sure you enter rest mode if you want to suspend playing the game and do something else.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO