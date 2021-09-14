CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will Deathloop come to Xbox? You'll be waiting at least a year

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
When will Deathloop come to Xbox? Despite the acclaimed shooter just launching for PS5 and PC, that question is a little tricky to answer. Back in July, during a Deathloop-focused State of Play, Bethesda and Arkane once again confirmed that the game would be a PS5 console exclusive, also noting in the small print that Deathloop would be available on PC. That small print, however, also read "not available on other consoles until at least 09/14/22." That means that the very earliest Xbox players can expect to enjoy the game on their console of choice is next September, a year on from this week's release.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

