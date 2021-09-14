CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisian wildfires scorch poor region's cork industry

By Jihed Abidellaoui
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlIW5_0bvj7sAu00
Cork collector, Khaled Warhani, walks with his donkey carrying harvested pieces of cork in Ain Draham, Jendouba, Tunisia, September 10, 2021. Picture taken September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

JENDOUBA, Tunisia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - For cork collector Khaled Warhani, the wildfires that devastated part of northern Tunisia's lush woodland this summer were a warning of how the changing climate will hurt his livelihood.

Though the fires were far worse in neighbouring Algeria, the blaze that raged through the forested hills around Ain Draham burned 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) of woodland, including many of the cork oak trees that local people harvest each autumn.

"When the forest burns, we have nowhere else to work and will have nothing to eat," said Warhani, who had laden his donkey with thick, springy cork bark to be weighed.

Ain Draham, in the northwestern Jendouba province, is an area of cool hills that grow close with cork oak, pine and beech, a favourite summer destination for sweltering Tunisians and the centre of the country's cork industry.

Even before this year's blaze, the amount of cork harvested in the area had fallen by about a third in 10 years as the changing climate brought drought, the Forestry Agency head in the region, Mahmoud Geusmi, said.

This year, however, after an intense heatwave that brought highs of almost 50 Celsius (122F) to the capital Tunis, the fires were worse than ever before.

"They were more powerful and spread more rapidly. In a very short time they devoured hundreds of hectares," said Geusmi of the fires.

On the winding hill road up towards Ain Draham, stretches of previously unbroken green have been replaced by a skeleton forest of blackened trunks, bare of leaves, that carve sinister shapes against the skyline.

For the region's rural poor, harvesting cork brought an annual autumn income that, though small, many have come to rely upon. The harvesting season runs from June to November and a worker averages about 18 dinars ($6.50) a day.

Deep in a forest glade, where moss clung to the knobbly trunks of cork oak trees, Mouhamed Rebhi was using an axe to cut into the bark and lever off long pieces to sell.

The bark is cut only from the lower portion of the tree, below shoulder height, leaving a bare red trunk underneath while older bark grows above.

Tunisia's cork harvest is tightly regulated by the government, which processes and exports about 90% of the produce. A worker's haul is weighed in the forest and stacked for transport to processing facilities in a long pile in a woodland clearing.

"This is the only product that pays our living expenses. There's no other work in this area," Rebhi said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington Post

'Yes, that was an earthquake’: Australia rocked by rare, powerful temblor

SYDNEY — A powerful earthquake struck southeast Australia on Wednesday, damaging buildings and prompting people to spill onto the streets of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state. Government agency Geoscience Australia said the quake, initially measured at magnitude 6.0 but later revised to 5.8, was detected about 9:15 a.m. local...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said.The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the government agency said.Media showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe told Australian Broadcasting Corp. he was not aware of any damage reports in the town.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Capsized river boat leaves 10 dead in southwest China

A boat that capsized on a river in southwest China has left at least 10 people dead, with another five still missing, according to state media on Sunday.CCTV said that the ship overturned shortly after it departed Saturday evening in Guizhou Province Preliminary investigations suggest that the ship was blown over by strong winds.The tragedy struck days before China’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, when families traditionally gather to have dinner and mooncakes.Local authorities said the ship was overloaded when the accident happened. At least 46 people were on board, exceeding the maximum capacity of 40 people, according to CCTV.As of Sunday, rescuers had saved 31 passengers, state media said, with most of the those on the boat thought to be students.Over a dozen rescue teams have been dispatched to join the search and rescue operation, according to the official Xinhua News Agency The broadcaster added that rescue boats, frogmen and divers were deployed to search for the missing, but heavy downpours and undercurrents have hampered overnight rescue efforts.Rescue operations are still ongoing and further investigation into the accident is underway.
ACCIDENTS
Aviation Week

Runway Reconstruction Closes Ireland’s Cork Airport For 10 Weeks

Ireland’s Cork Airport (ORK) has brought forward a major reconstruction of its sole jet-capable runway, taking advantage of much lower traffic levels during the pandemic. The airport, Ireland’s second-busiest, closed to traffic Sept. 13 and will reopen Nov. 22. Cork, in the south of Ireland, handled... Subscription Required. Runway Reconstruction...
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Some Tunisian Politicians Say They Oppose Saied's Reported Plans

TUNIS (Reuters) - Some prominent Tunisian politicians on Friday came out against the president suspending or changing the constitution, as one of his advisers has said he is planning after seizing ruling powers in July. President Kais Saied intends to suspend the constitution and will put a new version to...
WORLD
