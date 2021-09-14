CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of US Marine Rylee McCollum who was killed in Kabul blast gives birth to baby who shares dad’s name

By Mollie Mansfield
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJn9O_0bvj7SQ800

THE wife of a fallen US Marine who as killed in the Kabul blast has given birth to the late soldier's daughter.

Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the Kabul terror attack, had been in Afghanistan a matter of weeks and was due home in October to be reunited with his wife Jiennah Crayton, known as Gigi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIOLK_0bvj7SQ800
Rylee McCollum's daughter has been born
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofUTp_0bvj7SQ800
A photograph showed the baby girl in a crib with a plush pillow of her father
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIttg_0bvj7SQ800
The marine died in Kabul Credit: AP

In a Facebook post, Crayton said: "Welcome to the world my sweet baby, I love you with my whole heart," alongside photos of her daughter.

In the emotional message, the newborn, named Levi Rylee Rose, was pictured in her crib with a cushion of her father.

The baby was born on Monday, weighing 8 lbs and 10 ounces, and was given Rylee as her middle name.

McCollum, who was sent to Afghanistan as evacuations started, is understood to have been killed while manning an airport checkpoint at the time of the bombing.

It has since emerged that an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport after reportedly sneaking past Taliban security.

McCollum is among at least 13 US troops who died.

Four other Marines killed in the attack have been identified as Jared Schmitz, Hunter Lopez, 20-year-old David Lee Espinoza and Kareem Nikoui — whose heartbroken dad blames President Biden for his death.

McCollum and Gigi only tied the knot in February this year having eloped in Vegas, and his mother-in-law, Jill Miller Crayton, said her 20-year-old daughter is "crushed" having been told the devastating news.

She told The Sun exclusively she is rushing to be by her side, flying to California, saying: "She's having his baby next month, my first grandbaby.

"I'm working on getting a flight right now, I’m trying to get my week covered from work.

"I didn't get to know him, I didn't even get to meet him, but I do know that she was madly in love with him. He was her everything her future and her best friend.

"I couldn't wait to meet him, he made her so incredibly happy. I hadn’t known her to be so happy until she married him and found out she was pregnant. It was like she was complete."

Jill continued: "I was so proud of him, I was incredibly proud of him because he was a Marine who served his country but I was even more proud of him for the respect and the love that he showed my daughter.

"She's crushed and she doesn't like all the attention that's going to fall on her, she thinks it should be all about him."

She also said her daughter was "glued" to her TV screen watching the news because she was so frantic with worry.

"I kept telling her 'He's okay sweetheart, don't worry, he's okay.' And then she got that knock on the door, that knock that every military spouse hates to get at 3am.

"She loves him. And even though I've been through this, grief is very personal.

"My husband died when I was nine weeks pregnant with Gigi's brother, 15 years ago, and unfortunately history is repeating itself.

"I never thought one of my daughters would go through what I did, it's unreal and it's awful.

"They met while he was in the military, I don't know exactly how long they had been dating. I moved from San Diego two years ago, we had lived there our whole lives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19v6Op_0bvj7SQ800
Jiennah Crayton gave birth on Monday Credit: Family Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOwIX_0bvj7SQ800
The baby shares Rylee's name Credit: Facebook

