13 of the Best National Parks in California

You may already know where California ranks on our top 15 most beautiful states in the USA. If so, you can guess why the Golden State ranks so high on our list. California is home to 9 of the United States’ 63 national parks, plus a variety of other federally protected natural areas. Since it’s one of the largest states in the US and has such a long coastline, there is an incredible variety of natural landscapes to enjoy, especially at the best national parks in California.