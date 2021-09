The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting weekly classes for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The department says these inclusion classes are catered towards those with special needs age 22 and above. The classes promote exercise, sports, and other recreation to attendees. These classes take place every Tuesday during the school year. Admission for each class is two dollars, and registration is not required. The department says participants can drop in at any time during the class. These inclusion classes take place at the V.O. Dobbins Community Complex on Tuesdays from 10 AM to noon.

