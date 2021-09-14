Andover parent explains frustration, week into mask mandate for elementary students
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Ten days following the start of a temporary mask mandate for students in its elementary schools, the Andover school board held a meeting Monday night, Sept. 13, at which it didn’t take further action regarding masks and COVID-19-related protocols. The meeting was more quiet than it was on Aug. 31 when the board took action at a special meeting to approve the mask mandate, in effect until Oct. 12. For now, based on case and quarantine numbers, middle schools and high schools are excluded.www.wibw.com
