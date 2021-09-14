Cowboys kicking concerns: Lirim Hajrullahu re-signs with Dallas following Week 1 struggles by Greg Zuerleien

In the span of a few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have gone from doubling down on just how ready kicker Greg Zuerlein would be for Week 1 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to buying renter's insurance in the event there's something not quite right with him. Zuerlein, who spent the large majority of training camp on the team's physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a back injury, was activated ahead of the preseason finale and went on to play in the regular season opener, but things didn't go smoothly for him in the latter.