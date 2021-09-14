Fortnite Color Bottles - where to find paint locations to customize Toona Fish

Fortnite Color Bottles are essential collectibles if you want to customize the new Toona Fish outfit, and bring the black and white character to life. That's easier said than done, as there are a total of 63 paint locations around the island if you want to complete the set, which means you've got a lot of searching to do in Fortnite – and that's before you start gathering Rainbow Ink as well! Don't fret though as we're here to help, so read on for all of the Fortnite Color Bottles locations, as well as information on where to collect Rainbow Ink and how to customize Toona Fish once you've unlocked new colors.