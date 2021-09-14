CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Color Bottles - where to find paint locations to customize Toona Fish

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fortnite Color Bottles are essential collectibles if you want to customize the new Toona Fish outfit, and bring the black and white character to life. That's easier said than done, as there are a total of 63 paint locations around the island if you want to complete the set, which means you've got a lot of searching to do in Fortnite – and that's before you start gathering Rainbow Ink as well! Don't fret though as we're here to help, so read on for all of the Fortnite Color Bottles locations, as well as information on where to collect Rainbow Ink and how to customize Toona Fish once you've unlocked new colors.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 1

Related
Twinfinite

Fortnite Warning Sign Locations: Where to Place Warning Signs

This Fortnite warning sign locations guide will show you where to place warning signs around Dirty Docks, so you can complete the week 14 challenge in Chapter 2 Season 7. You’ll need to place four of these signs in total around the island and you can find Fortnite warning signs in Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks. While you’re free to place these wherever you want, the easiest place to complete this challenge is Dirty Docks, as it’s the only location that has four warning sign locations.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

How to find Rainbow Ink Bottles and unlock colours for Fortnite's Toona Fish

You can fish for tuna, but you can't... Yeah, okay. Season 8 has finally started and the Alien Invasion of Fortnite Island is finally over - thank you, Sloane! The only issue is... There are Cubes everywhere now and they're arguably a lot worse than Aliens. Thankfully, Marvel Comics' Carnage is joining the fight alongside Toona Fish!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Xbox Achievements#Fortnite Creative#Edit Style#Cvg#Xbox World#Opm#Sfx
dotesports.com

Where to find IO Guards in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8

Fortnite’s back with yet another season and there’s a lot to explore around the map. The first week of the new season will be filled with excitement from new encounters to mechanics while players slowly start leveling up this season’s battle pass. IO Guards and Outposts were hot spots on...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Bottles of Renegade Red at Boney Burbs in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has brought a new Battle Pass skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season eight started today and there’s an abundance of new cosmetics and skins for players to get their hands on. While acquiring some items will be tied to achieving certain levels through the game’s battle pass, others can be earned with things like battle stars. Along with...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Where is Shanty Town in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight is upon us and there are a few points of interest that some players might not typically head to since they’re not worth your time. But with the addition of new color bottles all across the map, there are some locations you might want to circle back to, including Shanty Town. This POI is where you can find bottles of “Ghoulish Green.”
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Fortnite: Where to Find Bottles of Recruit Green on Weeping Woods Bridge

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players have a new Battle Pass skin — called Toona Fish — to customize by finding and collecting color bottles scattered across the map. We’ve already talked you through how to get the Knightly Crimson and Banana Yellow color bottles from their respective locations, and now we’re moving onto finding bottles of Recruit Green on Weeping Woods Bridge in Fortnite. So, without further ado, let’s get to tracking them down.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Bottles of Cuddly Pink at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has brought a new Battle Pass skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Rainbow Ink Locations: New Currency for Customizing in Season 8

Fortnite has included new customizable Fishstick skins and the Fortnite Rainbow Ink Locations have become seemingly important to color the toona fish, alongside the color bottles. A new mechanic in the game will help you color the skin according to your choice using these items. To customize the skin, players will need to unlock the skin from the battlepass on the first page itself. Players will need to collecting Rainbow Ink and Colour Bottles from different locations. The article lists all the locations of Fortnite Rainbow Ink from all over the map, and how to use them to customize the Toona Fish skin.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where is Destroyed Dish in Fortnite?

Where is Destroyed Dish in Fortnite? As part of Season 8, we now have the chance to customise Toona Fish in Fortnite. Sure you can go all out and make your fish the talk of the match with a brilliant sheen of Mezmerizing Violet or Cuddly Pink, but I'm here to help you go for a more subtle style: Robotic Grey.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fallout 76 Wise Mothman location: Where to find and rewards

Fallout 76 makes the most out of its West Virginian folklore with the inclusion of Mothman and other legends. Here’s where you can find the mysterious cryptid. Those familiar with cryptozoology may already know about Mothman. In legend, he’s a humanoid being that stalks the skies of West Virginia, making prophetic revelations to those unlucky enough to cross his path.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy