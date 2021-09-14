CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Gardere, Westminster, Merrydale and Inniswold. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

