CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ubisoft revives Driver for live-action TV show

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Driver, the classic racing series currently owned by Ubisoft, is getting an unlikely resurrection in the form of a live-action TV show. The Driver TV series, which will air on upcoming streaming platform Binge, will focus on "undercover agent ex-racecar driver John Tanner, whose mission is to take down [a] local crime syndicate," Ubisoft explained in a press release. We don't have casting or additional details just yet, but Allan Ungar of Binge detailed plans "to deliver an original, premium, and rich storytelling experience that will take fans and newcomers on a thrilling ride."

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Columbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for Sept. 17

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice) 9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX) The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX) Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC) Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC) The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC) Sept. 22. New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC) Our Kind of People:...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action Oshaie Sommelier Oshako Show Gets 2nd Season

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that the live-action series adaptation of Kappy's Oshaie Sommelier Oshako (Oshako, Sommelier of Fancy Homes) manga will get a second season. Oshaie Sommelier Oshako! 2 will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated networks on October 8. TV Tokyo also announced that the series has cast...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver Tv#Sports Illustrated
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s Live-Action Pokémon Film Will Reportedly Tie Into TV-Series

The Pokémon franchise is set to get plenty of new content with its newly formed partnership with Netflix and according to reports, this will include a brand new live-action film. Earlier this year it was revealed that Netflix was working on a live-action tv series set in the world of...
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Twisted Metal’ Revival Rumoured, Coinciding With TV Series

Get your salt shaker, it’s another one of those. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, to coincide with the currently-in-development TV adaptation of Twisted Metal, Sony Interactive Entertainment is planning to revive the series itself with a new entry. The rumour comes from VGC sources, as well as Jeff Grubb,...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Ghost Of Tsushima' Jin Actor Shows Off Live-Action Skills, Proving He Should Star In Movie

Daisuke Tsuji, who plays Jin Sakai in Ghost Of Tsushima, has shown off his brilliant sword skills in a duel between himself and actor Toru Uchikado. Ghost Of Tsushima was a smash hit for Sucker Punch Productions with particular praise for the commitment to historical and cultural representation. "I don't think we'd ever say that we've succeeded in becoming authentic, because of course, we're doing our best," said studio head Brian Fleming in an interview.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Netflix
Videogamer.com

Driver to return as a live-action TV series on new gaming-focused streaming platform Binge

Ubisoft has announced the Driver series is to make a comeback as a live-action TV show on a brand new streaming platform called Binge. As per the announcement, the series will be a collaboration between Ubisoft and Binge. Binge being “an upcoming streaming platform showcasing original series and shows created for gaming fans”. The Driver series will be among the first of the new platform’s offerings, which seemingly won’t require a subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Live-Action I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die Show Casts Hikaru Takahashi

Takahashi plays protagonist Yuri Kariya in spring 2022 horror comedy. The official website for the live-action series of Umi Shiina's I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die (Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai) manga revealed on Friday that Hikaru Takahashi (seen below) will play protagonist Yuri Kariya. Shori...
COMICS
cogconnected.com

Ubisoft Shows Off Rainbow Six: Extraction Gameplay In Trailer

At PlayStation’s Showcase, Ubisoft Released A Gameplay Trailer For Rainbow Six: Extraction. Rainbow Six: Extraction is a spin-off of Rainbow Six: Siege that was originally announced by Ubisoft at E3. Since then, operators for the game have been announced along with unfortunately delays to the release date. Yesterday, at the PlayStation Showcase, Ubisoft released an official gameplay trailer for Rainbow Six: Extraction, to give players a sneak peek at some of the combat, mechanics and abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twisted Metal to make shock PS5 revival alongside TV show

Sony’s long-dormant vehicular combat series, Twisted Metal, could be set for a revival according to prominent journalist Jeff Grubb. PlayStation’s showcase last night was full of new games, including the likes of Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok, but it appears that the publisher has yet more to reveal at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Driver TV series: Ubisoft's tire-screeching games race to new streaming service

The Driver video game has always been pretty closely tied to movies. The original was essentially a gamified version of tire-screeching flicks like The Driver, and it had a special "director" mode for cutting mini-movies of your most outrageous stunt driving. So when you hear there's a live-action version of Driver in the works, the only question is what took so long?
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Canceled Nickelodeon Show Revived

Nickelodeon's popular kid phenomenon Yo Gabba Gabba! is coming back! The Hollywood Reporter notes that the show is being revived courtesy of Apple TV+. The streaming service ordered a new series based on the former show. The original featured a human character, DJ Lance Rock, and puppets (Muno, Brobee, Plex, Foofa and Toodee) who performed songs, sketches and dances. Apple TV+ announced 20 new half-hour episodes. They also acquired the rights to stream the original series' 66-episode library.
TV SERIES
gamesindustry.biz

Anthony Mackie to star in live-action Twisted Metal show

Deadline reported today that actor Anthony Mackie will play the lead role in a live-action Twisted Metal TV show. He is set to portray John Doe in the production, who is described as a man searching for community. As reported by Deadline, Sony Television and PlayStation Productions is developing the...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy