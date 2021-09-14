Ubisoft revives Driver for live-action TV show
Driver, the classic racing series currently owned by Ubisoft, is getting an unlikely resurrection in the form of a live-action TV show. The Driver TV series, which will air on upcoming streaming platform Binge, will focus on "undercover agent ex-racecar driver John Tanner, whose mission is to take down [a] local crime syndicate," Ubisoft explained in a press release. We don't have casting or additional details just yet, but Allan Ungar of Binge detailed plans "to deliver an original, premium, and rich storytelling experience that will take fans and newcomers on a thrilling ride."www.gamesradar.com
