CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

United States Ranks 17 for Retiree Wellbeing in Natixis Investment Managers’ 2021 Global Retirement Index as Savers Hope for a Miracle

Business Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States slipped one spot to No. 17 among developed nations in the 2021 Global Retirement Index (GRI), released today by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM). The ninth annual index, a snapshot of the relative financial security of retirees in 44 countries, shows that many Americans feel that their retirement dreams are slipping away, notably as a result of the macro-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic including increased government debt, rising inflation and persistently low interest rates. Savers are shouldering a growing share of the responsibility for funding their retirement and are increasingly looking to the private sector and financial advisors for help.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Global Economic Uncertainty Leads to Greater Investment in Active Management

Performance in markets, fears of Delta’s global economic impact, and concerns over inflation have investors and advisors watching markets closely for any signs of what many view as an inevitable correction. Markets in the U.S. have outperformed consistently for so long that there is increasing worry of impending volatility and significant correction looming on the horizon.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Investment Performance#Retirement Savings#Investment Management#Savers Hope#Americans#Generation Y#Baby Boomers#Social Security#Gri#Quality Of Life#Emea#Iceland For#Material Wellbeing#Health#Nordic
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AEW
Country
Singapore
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
dallassun.com

India climbs to 46th rank in Global Innovation Index

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): India on Monday climbed to 46th rank in Global Innovation Index World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). India has jumped 35 places since 2015 and is top-ranked in Central and Southern Asia. From 81 in 2015, it has moved to 46 in 2021. "India climbs...
INDIA
Boston Globe

Fidelity goes outside its ranks for new leader of its personal investing unit

Fidelity Investments has recruited a top Canadian wealth management executive to run its fast-growing personal investing division, reaching outside its ranks at a time of rapid growth in trading by individuals. The Boston financial services giant said Monday that Joanna Rotenberg, a senior leader at BMO Financial Group, will take...
BOSTON, MA
Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy