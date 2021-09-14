CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 11.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 10.7 Wed 10 am CD 10.5 10.3 10. 0

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Martin

Comments / 0

Community Policy