Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 11.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 10.7 Wed 10 am CD 10.5 10.3 10. 0