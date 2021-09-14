CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Inflation Quick Analysis: Team Transitory wins, dollar loses, why the trend may extend

Cover picture for the articleUS Core CPI missed estimates with 4% against 4.2% projected. The theory that 2021 inflation is only transitory has received a big boost. Dollar sales may be exacerbated by expectations for a delay in Fed tapering. What goes up must come down – and clunker prices are a prime example....

Fed Preview: Forecasts from 15 major banks, no taper now, but when?

The Federal Reserve is set to leave its policy unchanged on Wednesday, but signal when it intends to taper its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme. The Fed's Monetary Policy Statement is due out at 18:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations as forecast by analysts and researchers of 15 major banks. Tensions are mounting ahead of the decision, with analysts divided over the taper timing, November or December.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY grinds higher past 93.00 amid mixed technical signals

US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates recent losses, grinds higher around 93.22 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge portrays the traders’ indecision on a key day after witnessing mixed signals from the previous two days’ candlesticks. Also challenging the DXY moves is the monthly horizontal line and an area comprising...
AUD/USD remains steady around 0.7250, eyes on Wall Street, FOMC

AUD/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near mid-0.7200s. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open higher. FOMC will announce policy decisions and release Summary of Economic Projection. After starting the week on the back foot and posting losses on Monday and Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair managed...
#Us Inflation#Price Index#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Team Transitory
Fed is about to start a tightening cycle

The Fed recognises it is in a difficult position with subdued employment and high inflation. The Fed was overall more hawkish than markets and we had anticipated. The Fed says labour demand is high and that the labour market is tight by many measures (despite subdued total employment). Fed thinks "inflation is elevated". Only dovish comment was that delta is slowing the recovery. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is not concerned about the impact on the US economy of Evergrande at the moment.
USD/JPY: The mightly US dollar finds its feet on Fed Powell

USD/JPY moves higher as markets get set for lift-off. Tapering announcement around the corner, rate rises could come sooner than expected. USD/JPY is higher by some 50% in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve event on Wednesday and the pair has moved between a low of 109.12 and 109.90. It sits perched above the 200-hour smoothed simple moving average in bullish territory.
Asia stocks extend drop; dollar, Treasuries steady

(Sept 21): A selloff in stocks continued in Asia on Tuesday amid concern about China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande Group. Treasuries and the dollar held gains. Japan slid after reopening following a holiday, while Australia also retreated. U.S. futures rose. The...
US close: Dow extends losing streak

Major indices put on a mixed performance on Tuesday as Wall Street's attempt at rebounding from yesterday's heavy sell-off fell short. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15% at 33,919.84 and the S&P 500 0.08% softer at 4,354.19, while the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.22% stronger at 14,746.40.
Fed taper timeline nears; US yields, dollar extends gains

Risk-Off in Asia on China Evergrande, weak resources. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its gains, climbing 0.39% to close at 93.20 (92.85). US Treasury bond yields rose on Friday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Speculation that the Fed will move policy sooner than later grew following the strong US Retail Sales results last Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.36%. The Euro retreated 0.38% to 1.1725 after it broke through strong support at 1.1750 (1.1770 Friday). Sterling slid to 1.3730 (1.3795) on lower a UK Retail Sales report and an overall stronger Greenback. The Aussie tumbled to 0.7265 (0.7295) as iron-ore prices extended their decline.
Billionaire fund manager Gundlach debunks ‘transitory' inflation

Billionaire bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach worries the manufacturing sector is flashing signs that inflation will be more than just "transitory." Inventories remain at a "very, very low level," Gundlach, CEO and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has $137 billion in assets under management, said during a conference call Tuesday evening. "This is not supportive of inflation being transitory."
Why Is the Fed Desperate to Hide Inflation?

For months, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted that inflation is “transitory.” Instead of laying out a plan to taper quantitative easing, Powell used his Jackson Hole speech to double down on that narrative. Looking at the bigger picture, the US government has created a CPI calculation that intentionally understates rising prices.
Dollar Unscathed By Soft Inflation, Equities Resume Slide

Dollar takes little damage despite signs US inflation has peaked. Wall Street resumes selloff – all eyes on China contagion risks. Canadian data coming up ahead of elections, gold wakes up. Dollar defies gravity. The US dollar has displayed an uncanny ability to absorb bad news without even a scratch...
US Dollar Declines on Softer US CPI Inflation Data

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data out of the US was a slight miss on consenus and drop from the previous months reading. The CPI and Core CPI data shows that inflation while continuing to be high in the world’s largest economy, is starting to show some signs of easing, albeit marginally.
US Inflation Trend Still Appears To Be Peaking, But Slowly

US consumer inflation’s one-year trend eased in August, marking a second month of lesser pricing pressure, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. But the pace of inflation remains elevated and a new run of analytics suggest that the pullback from the recent surge will be unfold slowly. Let’s start with...
The Fed May Have Nailed Its Transitory Inflation Diagnosis

If you’re bought anything in recent months, you’ve noticed prices were higher. The official Consumer Price Index for July showed inflation popping by a full 5.4% over the last 12 months. And producer prices, which are often a precursor to consumer prices, are rising at an even faster clip. The...
