US Inflation Quick Analysis: Team Transitory wins, dollar loses, why the trend may extend

Risk-Off in Asia on China Evergrande, weak resources. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its gains, climbing 0.39% to close at 93.20 (92.85). US Treasury bond yields rose on Friday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Speculation that the Fed will move policy sooner than later grew following the strong US Retail Sales results last Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.36%. The Euro retreated 0.38% to 1.1725 after it broke through strong support at 1.1750 (1.1770 Friday). Sterling slid to 1.3730 (1.3795) on lower a UK Retail Sales report and an overall stronger Greenback. The Aussie tumbled to 0.7265 (0.7295) as iron-ore prices extended their decline.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO