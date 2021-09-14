CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida mother reunited with daughter 14 years after being abducted by her father

By Keira Wingate, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

A mother and daughter were reunited nearly 14 years after the then 6-year-old girl was reported missing, authorities in Florida said Monday.

Angelica Vences-Salgado called authorities on Sep. 2 after receiving a message on social media from someone claiming to be her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, who she hadn’t seen or heard from since 2007, according to the Clermont Police Department . Hernandez was allegedly abducted by her father on Dec. 22, 2007, and a warrant for kidnapping was issued five days later, the original report says .

Hernandez told Salgado that she was in Mexico and requested to meet her at the point of entry in Laredo, Texas, police said.

On Sep. 10, federal agents intercepted Salgado and Hernandez and were able to confirm the young woman, now 19, as Salgado's missing daughter.

'It's a miracle': 3-year-old boy missing for three days found in rural Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5pNU_0bvj4UDn00
Angelica Vences-Salgado and her daughter Jacqueline Hernandez reunited after 14 years. Clermont Police Department

“A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together,” said David Pezzutti, assistant special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations in Orlando, in the news release. “This is a great example of how strong partnerships in law enforcement can work to solve problems, no matter the complexity or distance.”

Details regarding Hernandez’s life since being taken in 2007 have not been released, and her father’s whereabouts are unknown. It’s not clear if he is currently being looked for by authorities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida mother reunited with daughter 14 years after being abducted by her father

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead and her father is behind bars after thinking she was an intruder in their home. According to an affidavit, William Oliver told police he was checking the home for intruders after the child’s mother said she heard a noise. When he went to check the bedroom closet, he slid back the door where he saw a silhouette and fired the gun.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, FL
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Clermont, FL
Society
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Clermont, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police
WJCL

Jury awards Florida family $200 million after death of 7-year-old son

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Ryan Batchelder’s mother describes him as "just sunshine." "And very funny," Meg Batchelder said. "Everyone liked to be around him. He just had charisma. He had the 'it' factor." In July of 2014, the entire Batchelder family traveled from their home in Lake Worth, Florida, to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

251K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy