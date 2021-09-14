A mother and daughter were reunited nearly 14 years after the then 6-year-old girl was reported missing, authorities in Florida said Monday.

Angelica Vences-Salgado called authorities on Sep. 2 after receiving a message on social media from someone claiming to be her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, who she hadn’t seen or heard from since 2007, according to the Clermont Police Department . Hernandez was allegedly abducted by her father on Dec. 22, 2007, and a warrant for kidnapping was issued five days later, the original report says .

Hernandez told Salgado that she was in Mexico and requested to meet her at the point of entry in Laredo, Texas, police said.

On Sep. 10, federal agents intercepted Salgado and Hernandez and were able to confirm the young woman, now 19, as Salgado's missing daughter.

Angelica Vences-Salgado and her daughter Jacqueline Hernandez reunited after 14 years. Clermont Police Department

“A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together,” said David Pezzutti, assistant special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations in Orlando, in the news release. “This is a great example of how strong partnerships in law enforcement can work to solve problems, no matter the complexity or distance.”

Details regarding Hernandez’s life since being taken in 2007 have not been released, and her father’s whereabouts are unknown. It’s not clear if he is currently being looked for by authorities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida mother reunited with daughter 14 years after being abducted by her father