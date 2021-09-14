Jessica Biel admits she had to relearn parenting a baby with second son: 'It was amnesia'

Jessica Biel is opening up about the challenges of being a parent — even the second time around.

"The Illusionist" actress, 39, revealed during her Monday appearance on the "Today" show how she struggled to relearn some baby basics following the birth of her and husband Justin Timberlake 's second son, Phineas. The two also share a 6-year-old son , Silas.

"I remember going, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I just felt like I forgot… it was amnesia," Biel told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"I started from scratch all over again and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well I'm an expert now. I've done this before and I can do it again.' "

The reality was, however, that she "needed a full education all over again."

Biel also looked back on secretly welcoming a child during the pandemic, which Timberlake announced in January.

Justin Timberlake announced that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, welcomed their second child together, Phineas, in January 2021. Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Surprise!: Justin Timberlake confirms he and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child, a boy named Phineas

'I had, like, a secret COVID baby': Jessica Biel gives rare update on birthing 'secret COVID baby' with Justin Timberlake

"That was an accident," Biel said, referencing the surprise announcement. "It was not on purpose. Everything sort of happened and we left town and we never returned, and then we had this beautiful baby. It was totally bizarre and (a) somewhat wonderful, kind of private experience.”

She added that her sons get along well, noting that Silas "thinks Phineas the baby is hilarious." However, Biel said Silas "is starting to get irritated about (Phineas) snatching his toys."

Fortunately for Biel and Timberlake, the two brothers get along well other than that minor hiccup.

"But, (Silas) finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that’s really cute. He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He’s so sweet, and he’s just a lovely guy. We’re pretty lucky. They’re sweet boys.”

Parenting: Jessica Biel shares rare comments about 'wild, crazy' family life with Justin Timberlake

In April, Biel opened up about her "wild, crazy, fun" experience as a mom of two during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot, and two is a thousand,' " she joked at the time. "That is exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, the other person is over here."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jessica Biel admits she had to relearn parenting a baby with second son: 'It was amnesia'