CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jessica Biel admits she had to relearn parenting a baby with second son: 'It was amnesia'

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Jessica Biel is opening up about the challenges of being a parent — even the second time around.

"The Illusionist" actress, 39, revealed during her Monday appearance on the "Today" show how she struggled to relearn some baby basics following the birth of her and husband Justin Timberlake 's second son, Phineas. The two also share a 6-year-old son , Silas.

"I remember going, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I just felt like I forgot… it was amnesia," Biel told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"I started from scratch all over again and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well I'm an expert now. I've done this before and I can do it again.' "

The reality was, however, that she "needed a full education all over again."

Biel also looked back on secretly welcoming a child during the pandemic, which Timberlake announced in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1ZvH_0bvj4OAf00
Justin Timberlake announced that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, welcomed their second child together, Phineas, in January 2021. Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Surprise!: Justin Timberlake confirms he and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child, a boy named Phineas

'I had, like, a secret COVID baby': Jessica Biel gives rare update on birthing 'secret COVID baby' with Justin Timberlake

"That was an accident," Biel said, referencing the surprise announcement. "It was not on purpose. Everything sort of happened and we left town and we never returned, and then we had this beautiful baby. It was totally bizarre and (a) somewhat wonderful, kind of private experience.”

She added that her sons get along well, noting that Silas "thinks Phineas the baby is hilarious." However, Biel said Silas "is starting to get irritated about (Phineas) snatching his toys."

Fortunately for Biel and Timberlake, the two brothers get along well other than that minor hiccup.

"But, (Silas) finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that’s really cute. He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He’s so sweet, and he’s just a lovely guy. We’re pretty lucky. They’re sweet boys.”

Parenting: Jessica Biel shares rare comments about 'wild, crazy' family life with Justin Timberlake

In April, Biel opened up about her "wild, crazy, fun" experience as a mom of two during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot, and two is a thousand,' " she joked at the time. "That is exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, the other person is over here."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jessica Biel admits she had to relearn parenting a baby with second son: 'It was amnesia'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Justin Timberlake
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesia#Covid#Jessicabiel#Hoda Jenna
nickiswift.com

Kathy Griffin Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

It's no secret that not every celebrity is the warmest individual on the planet and that even the rich and famous can wake up on the wrong side of the bed. After all, they're human. Plus, it seems even celebrities are in danger of getting snubbed by their peers — and it's just as unpleasant for them as it is for us.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare Picture With Their Daughters

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Mary-Kate Olsen Has a Totally Different Job Now, 10 Years After She Quit Acting

Mary-Kate Olsen retired from acting a decade ago, at just 25 years old. The last movie she made was 2011's Beastly after starting her career on Full House, with her twin sister Ashley Olsen, at nine months old. Ashley revealed in an interview with British Elle (via Vanity Fair) in 2012 that "it was time to step behind the process" and "work on other things." Ashley said if she ever got "back in" to Hollywood, it was "not going to be as an actress," which was a sentiment Mary-Kate shared. "It just felt right to move away," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

251K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy