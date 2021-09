WhatsApp It is the most popular messaging app for years despite the fact that it has been criticized many times for its lack of privacy and security. Over time, we have seen how the company has been working to improve certain details in this regard and to this day, it continues to do so. Specifically, as revealed WABetaInfo, WhatsApp would already have in development a new option that will surely be to the liking of most users of the application.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO