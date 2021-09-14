CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, NY

Assemblyman Palmesano joins GOP colleagues calling for Hochul Administration to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

By Caitlin Murphy
NewsChannel 36
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – On Friday, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano joined fellow Assembly Republicans to send a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, expressing concerns of potential staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. As WENY News reported, all healthcare workers...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

Related
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
alreporter.com

Marshall issues cease and desist to healthcare providers enforcing vaccine mandates

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday warned healthcare providers to cease any unlawful use of the state immunization registry. The state of Alabama has long maintained an immunization registry for healthcare providers known as ImmPRINT to avoid unnecessary vaccinations for patients and to provide the state with patient demographic data. The terms of use of this registry are governed by state law, via rules adopted by the Alabama State Board of Health.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Steuben County, NY
Coronavirus
City
Schuyler, NY
Steuben County, NY
Health
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
localdvm.com

Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in congregate care facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –Maryland Governor (R) Larry Hogan announced vaccine booster shots will be available for seniors 65 years and older in congregate settings. Along with seniors, Hogan also directed that pharmacies can provide booster shots to anyone who determines themselves immuno-compromised, even without a prescription. “For several weeks now,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul doubles down on healthcare worker vaccine mandate in midst of lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 15, Governor Kathy Hochul reaffirmed her commitment to healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandates after one federal judge and health professionals sued New York State. Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit...
UTICA, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Confirm your vaccination: A new requirement for many activities in King County

The following was written by Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health – Seattle & King County:. Preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at extremely high levels in King County, and deaths are increasing. A new Public Health—Seattle & King County (Public Health) policy, announced on September 16, 2021, will create an additional layer of protection from COVID-19.
KING COUNTY, WA
FL Radio Group

Judge Extends Ban on Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

A federal judge has extended the temporary ban on the New York State vaccine mandate for health care workers who claim a religious exemption until October 12th. Judge David Hurd extended his temporary restraining order from a week ago that ruled in favor of a group of medical professionals who are challenging the mandate that required all New York health care workers to get at least the first dose of COVID vaccine by September 27th or lose their job.
HEALTH
KIMA TV

State workers seek exemptions to Washington state COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which is about 7 percent of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement. In August, the governor ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Covid 19#Healthcare Services#Gop#Hochul Administration#Assembly#Republicans#Weny News#New Yorkers#Covid
Gephardt Daily

Biden issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal workers

Sept. 9 (UPI) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new COVID-19 vaccination mandates for federal employees seeking to get nearly two-thirds of the American workforce vaccinated. Biden signed a pair of executive orders requiring all federal workers, contractors and healthcare workers employed by institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Arizona sues Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Arizona is the first state to sue President Biden and his administration over the sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandates for federal employees and workers in the private sector announced last week. In announcing the lawsuit, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich accused Biden of overreaching, saying “Under our Constitution, the President is...
ARIZONA STATE
crowrivermedia.com

GOP activist still opposes vaccine mandates after battle with COVID-19

By the time Mark Korin leaves the hospital, he will have lost 40 pounds and spent nearly two months battling COVID-19. And he still has a long recovery ahead. The former Oak Grove mayor, chair of the Senate District 31 Republican Party and Trump supporter had refused the COVID-19 vaccine, believing he did not need it. Korin said he took zinc, Vitamin D, and Vitamin C supplements to boost his immune system, declining an opportunity to get vaccinated at a Walgreens in July when he was there to pick up some medications.
OAK GROVE, MN
Kankakee Daily Journal

Board rejects vaccination policy for health department employees

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will not require its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as a term of employment. The move to mandate that the 35-employee and a 10-member contracted contact tracing workforce to receive the vaccination by Nov. 4 — the drop-dead date established by the department’s administration as part of a proposed mandate — was unanimously rejected by the board at its Thursday meeting.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask Requirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy