Assemblyman Palmesano joins GOP colleagues calling for Hochul Administration to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

By the time Mark Korin leaves the hospital, he will have lost 40 pounds and spent nearly two months battling COVID-19. And he still has a long recovery ahead. The former Oak Grove mayor, chair of the Senate District 31 Republican Party and Trump supporter had refused the COVID-19 vaccine, believing he did not need it. Korin said he took zinc, Vitamin D, and Vitamin C supplements to boost his immune system, declining an opportunity to get vaccinated at a Walgreens in July when he was there to pick up some medications.

OAK GROVE, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO