Assemblyman Palmesano joins GOP colleagues calling for Hochul Administration to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – On Friday, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano joined fellow Assembly Republicans to send a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, expressing concerns of potential staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. As WENY News reported, all healthcare workers...www.weny.com
Comments / 0