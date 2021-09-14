CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

RBC joins chorus of banks predicting a sharp pullback in stocks - but says it'll be a buying opportunity

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jzba_0bvj3tun00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kusRT_0bvj3tun00
US stocks have risen for seven straight months.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

  • RBC Capital Markets has predicted a 5% to 10% retreat for US stocks before the end of the year.
  • Yet they said the drop shouldn't be more serious than that and investors should see it as a buying opportunity.
  • There's a growing feeling on Wall Street that US equities are shaping up for a fall after months of gains.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

RBC Capital Markets has joined the voices in the banking world predicting that US stocks will stumble before the end of the year, having racked up months of gains - although it said the drop will be a buying opportunity.

Analysts at RBC, the investment arm of the Royal Bank of Canada, said they expect a decline of 5% to 10% in the benchmark S&P 500 stock index by December's close.

"We continue to think the S&P 500 will experience a bout of volatility/meaningful pullback before the year is up," the analysts, including head of US equity strategy Lori Calvasina, wrote in a report published Monday.

Valuations are becoming stretched, they added, noting that the S&P 500 tends to run into trouble a few months after a surge in earnings.

Calvasina and colleagues said they think markets have been too complacent about the impact of the Delta coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly across the US and which economists said weighed on the labor market in August.

Read more: US Investing Championship hopeful Steve Geng landed an 89% return through June. He shares the spin he's putting on a classic trading strategy that's leading to outsized returns in the options market.

Yet the RBC Capital Markets team don't think there will be a "growth scare" that will weigh on stocks heavily in the longer term. For that reason, the pullback would be an opportunity to buy into the market at cheaper prices.

"While we take the reasons for a pullback seriously, we also see economic recession risks as low, reducing the likelihood of a full growth scare, and intend to treat it as a buying opportunity," they said.

"Even with recent downgrades, consensus forecasts still expect the US economy to see growth rates well above trend in the year ahead."

They expect the S&P 500 to finish the year at 4,500, from Monday's closing price of 4,468.7.

RBC is the latest in a number of banks to predict a drop in US stocks or to recommend their clients trim their exposure to the equities.

Deutsche Bank said last week that high valuations suggest a sharp market sell-off could be imminent , while Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told Yahoo Finance that a 10% drop in stocks could be coming soon.

Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have sounded the alarm that US stocks no longer look so attractive after seven straight months of gains for the S&P 500.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The booming semiconductor demand and the proliferation of 5G networks will be long-term catalysts for Applied Materials and Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials' impressive growth is set to continue as its major customers are ramping up their investments in chipmaking capacity. Cirrus Logic stands to gain big from 5G smartphones thanks...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc#Citigroup#Rbc Capital Markets#The Royal Bank Of Canada#Yahoo Finance
Zacks.com

4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

Digital Turbine and Bandwidth have posted stellar numbers in their latest quarterly results. Both companies are rapidly adding to their customer base, and have a lot of room to grow. The U.S. equity market is encountering some turbulence in the form of worrisome inflation metrics, supply chain disruptions, rising COVID-19...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. Bancorp to buy MUFG Union Bank's regional franchise for $8 billion in cash and stock from Mitsubishi UFJ

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. rallied 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after U.S. Bancorp announced an agreement to buy MUFG Union Bank's regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ in a cash and stock deal valued at $8 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares were indicated up nearly 1% ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, U.S. Bancorp will pay $5.5 billion in cash and issue 44 million shares of its common stock. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ will own a 2.9% stake in U.S....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks drift higher early Tuesday as Wall Street attempts to bounce back from Evergrande-inspired rout

U.S. stock indexes climbed Tuesday morning, trading modestly higher as the market tries to recover from the worst single day for the S&P 500 in more than four months, sparked partly by concerns about Chinese property developer Evergrande. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.4% at 34,091, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.4% to 4,374, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4% to 14,776. Concerns about financial contagion from Evergrande, a property developer with some $300 bilion in debt, came at a critical juncture, with several firms having warned, correctly, that September would be bumpy for U.S. equities after a smooth summer. It also comes as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting later Tuesday.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy