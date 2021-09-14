Public Service Commission warns about new Suddenlink phone scam in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is warning customers about a new phone scam involving Suddenlink. The scammer identifies themselves as a Suddenlink representative and explains that the company is upgrading customers’ equipment to improve service quality. The scammer then says they promise a $40 credit and free service for November and December but that the customer must pay $200 for new equipment, requesting the customer’s banking information.www.wowktv.com
