Public Safety

Public Service Commission warns about new Suddenlink phone scam in West Virginia

By Ashley Haycraft
WOWK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is warning customers about a new phone scam involving Suddenlink. The scammer identifies themselves as a Suddenlink representative and explains that the company is upgrading customers’ equipment to improve service quality. The scammer then says they promise a $40 credit and free service for November and December but that the customer must pay $200 for new equipment, requesting the customer’s banking information.

