Most polarised election in Chile since 1989

Chileans head to the polls this November in the most polarised presidential election since the return to democracy in 1989. The stakes of the presidential election are high as it is happening in parallel with a constitutional rewriting process. The next president will play a key role in either encouraging radical constitutional reform or acting as a bulwark against it. Currently, the frontrunner in the race is Gabriel Boric of the left-wing Apruebo Dignidad (AD) coalition with Sebastián Sichel of the governing centre-right Chile Vamos (CV) coalition and Yasna Provoste of the centre-left Nuevo Pacto Social (NPS) coalition not far behind. Owing to a large number of undecided voters and the possibility of outsider candidates on both the left and right to siphon away votes from the main candidates, it is still too early to say who will win the election. That said, it is all but certain that the election will go to a second round scheduled to be held in December.