CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Germany’s election: continuity through change

eiu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 26th Germany will go to the polls to elect a new government, leading to a new chancellor for the first time in 16 years. For a country where politics is usually a staid affair, this election is shaping up to be unpredictable: a contest that could result in half a dozen different coalition permutations. The constant, however, is that under any of the most likely possibilities, policymaking in Germany will remain centrist and consensus-oriented.

www.eiu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Markup

Germany’s Far-Right Political Party, the AfD, Is Dominating Facebook This Election

Earlier this month, Germany’s far-right nationalist political party Alternative für Deutschland, or the AfD, posted on Facebook. Widespread support for Sharia law among Muslims in Afghanistan, the group claimed, illustrated the danger “wenn sich Massen von Afghanen auf den Weg nach Deutschland und Europa machen” (“when masses of Afghans make their way to Germany and Europe”).
ELECTIONS
AFP

Olaf Scholz: the Social Democrat channelling Merkel in succession bid

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is one of Germany's most influential politicians, with a reputation for being meticulous, confident and fiercely ambitious. As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party. He was pictured recently on the cover of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung magazine adopting Merkel's famous "rhombus" hand gesture -- a stunt that provoked consternation from rivals in Merkel's CDU camp. Nicknamed "Scholzomat" for his robotic speeches, Scholz has hardly stood out for his charisma in the run-up to Sunday's election.
ELECTIONS
AFP

German youths yearn for change after a lifetime of Merkel

For millions of young Germans, Chancellor Angela Merkel is the only leader they have known, a beacon of stability in a world plagued by uncertainties. But as her 16-year tenure comes to end, some say her slowly-slowly approach stymied progress on burning issues such as climate protection and the digital race. Voters under the age of 30 make up 14 percent of the electorate in Germany, which goes to the polls on Sunday. Eager to see change on climate issues, many are shunning her Christian Democrats (CDU) party in favour of the Greens. Some accuse the old-guard parties -- like the CDU or the centre-left Social Democrats -- of failing to bring about meaningful change.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Germany readies for election that will end Merkel era

Germany goes to the polls on Sunday in an election that will see Angela Merkel step down after 16 years in power, sparking a knife-edge race to lead Europe's biggest economy. The first chancellor not to seek re-election since 1949, Merkel's decision to bow out sets the country synonymous with stability on course for change no matter who wins when the final count is in. Western allies are watching nervously, wary of an uncertain outcome and coalition negotiations that would blunt for weeks, if not months participation on the international scene by Europe's biggest power of 83 million people. For Merkel's centre-right CDU-CSU bloc, the stakes could hardly be higher.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Armin Laschet
AFP

How Germany's complex electoral system works

In many countries, a strong lead in the polls often results in a landslide -- but things are not so simple under Germany's complex election system. In the end, frontrunner Olaf Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and finance minister, may be forced into torturous coalition haggling with any number of potential partners to succeed Angela Merkel at the chancellery. The reason is post-war Germany's election system, which mixes the "winner-takes-all" approach of Britain and the United States with the proportional representation system that allows for more small parties.
ELECTIONS
AFP

'Eternal' chancellor: Germany's Merkel prepares to leave the stage

She was called "the leader of the free world" as authoritarian populists were on the march in Europe and the United States, but Angela Merkel is wrapping up a historic 16 years in power with an uncertain legacy at home and abroad. In office so long she was dubbed Germany's "eternal chancellor", Merkel, 67, leaves with her popularity so resilient she would likely have won a record fifth term had she sought it. Instead, Merkel will pass the baton as the first German chancellor to step down entirely by choice, with a whole generation of voters never knowing another person at the top. Her supporters say she provided steady, pragmatic leadership through countless global crises as a moderate and unifying figure.
EUROPE
spglobal.com

This is how Germany's election could break the European banking union deadlock

The project to harmonize European banking rules and unify the sector to make it more competitive globally could be rejuvenated should the Social Democrats win the upcoming German election. Olaf Scholz, the party's candidate and Germany's finance minister, is the front-runner to win the Sept. 26 vote to succeed Angela...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany's next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security.Merkel touted her government's record in bringing down unemployment and Germany's debt, decrying plans by Laschet's rivals to raise taxes. She also suggested there was a danger of a left-wing German government being overly generous in giving financial help to more indebted European countries.“There is a lot at stake on Sunday,” she told the crowd on a wet evening in...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Cdu#Greens#The Cdu Csu#Spd Green Fdp#Csu Green Fdp#Spd Greens Left Party#The Left Party#European
NBC Connecticut

Germany's Election Race Is Too Close to Call as Socialists' Poll Lead Narrows

With just a handful of days until Germans vote in the federal election on Sunday, the latest poll shows the gap narrowing between the top two contenders. While Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) remains in front, a new poll by Insa for the German newspaper Bild has found the gap is narrowing.
WORLD
Washington Post

What you need to know about Germany’s election

Germany’s parliamentary elections on Sept. 26 will signal the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in power. Little else is certain. It is the most open race in decades. The lead position in the polls has shifted between three main parties: Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union, the Greens and the center-left Social Democratic Party.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
International Business Times

What Do Red Socks Have To Do With Germany's Election?

A curious trend swept Germany in 1994 -- red socks began appearing in windows and on posters. Twenty-seven years on, the sartorial gimmick is once again making headlines in Europe's biggest economy. The peculiar scene has less to do with fashionistas than politicians. Then, as now, the red socks were...
POLITICS
spglobal.com

Decarbonization center stage in Germany's 'climate election'

Campaign billboards in Germany. Green momentum is pushing climate change up the agenda in the run-up to the Sept. 26 vote. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty Images. Voters in Germany, Europe's largest economy, go to the polls Sept. 26 for a federal election with climate change and energy...
ENVIRONMENT
95.5 FM WIFC

In Germany’s election hashtag debate, activists win battle for ‘likes’

(Reuters) – As the main contenders in the race to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany’s next chancellor faced off in a televised debate on Sunday night, their political parties deployed social media teams in a parallel battle online. None of them, though, could match the impact of cyber-savvy activists holding...
ELECTIONS
Foreign Policy

Germany Braces for Election Disinformation

BERLIN—One Saturday last month, thousands of anti-lockdown protesters stormed my quiet neighborhood, crashing into the weekly farmers’ market with signs discouraging vaccinations against COVID-19. But their concerns appeared to go beyond supposedly overreaching public health measures. One demonstrator pushed a newspaper into my hands with a front page declaring the protests were “rising up against the totalitarian and possibly genocidal tendencies of governments.” Their grievances were with the state itself.
EUROPE
The Independent

Germany's ruling coalition trails in polls two weeks before election

Polls in Germany indicate that chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling centre-right bloc could be heading for a historic defeat in the country’s federal election on 26 September. The bloc, led by Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is trailing the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) under the candidacy of finance...
WORLD
IBTimes

Germany's Laschet And Scholz Trade Blows In Heated Election Debate

Armin Laschet, the struggling chancellor candidate from Angela Merkel's conservative camp, went on the attack against his centre-left rival in a lively election debate Sunday, but failed to deliver a knock-out blow. With just two weeks to go before a general election, the gaffe-prone Laschet put in a fiery performance...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Factbox: Germany's Election and the Auto Industry

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal election on Sept. 26 https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/merkel-implores-germans-back-laschet-election-succeed-her-2021-09-07 will have a major influence on the future of its auto industry, already in a race against time to meet national and EU emissions targets. All major parties back the transition to electric vehicles, but differ on how to get...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy