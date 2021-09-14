Germany’s election: continuity through change
On September 26th Germany will go to the polls to elect a new government, leading to a new chancellor for the first time in 16 years. For a country where politics is usually a staid affair, this election is shaping up to be unpredictable: a contest that could result in half a dozen different coalition permutations. The constant, however, is that under any of the most likely possibilities, policymaking in Germany will remain centrist and consensus-oriented.www.eiu.com
