'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Drama Reboot at Peacock Sets Main Cast

By Joe Otterson
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming series, known as “Bel-Air,” has added eight actors, who will star alongside previously announced series lead Jabari Banks in the role of Will. The new cast members are: Adrian Holmes (“At That Age,” “V Wars”) as Phillip Banks; Cassandra Freeman (“The Enemy Within,” “Atlanta”) as Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (“Run Hide Fight,” “Evolution of Nate Gibson”) as Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (“Let it Shine,” “Vampires vs. The Bronx”) as Hilary Banks; Akira Akbar (“We Can Be Heroes,” “Captain Marvel”) as Ashley Banks; Jimmy Akingbola (“Most Dangerous Game,” “In The Long Run”) as Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (“Rel,” “Snowfall”) as Jazz; and Simone Joy Jones (“The Chair,” “What If”) as Lisa.

