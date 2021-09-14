'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Drama Reboot at Peacock Sets Main Cast

This selection might come as a surprise to some people since Hilary Banks isn’t exactly someone that a lot of people would pick as the worst character on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but there is a way to justify this pick. Quite simply, Hilary has a long history of being a stuck-up brat that couldn’t have done much without money. Even in flashbacks, before the Banks family moved to Beverly Hills, she was made out to be a stuck-up little snob, meaning that her character didn’t really change that much until closer to the end of the show. She did manage to reveal glimmers of the kind of person that she might have been had money not been so important, but overall, Hilary Banks would have likely found herself being labeled as a toxic personality in this day and age. The confusing thing about this is that she had such positive role models in her mother and father, who both worked their way up and did so through a great deal of self-sacrifice so that they could give their children everything they had never had growing up.

