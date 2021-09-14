CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-HBO Marketing Exec Chris Spadaccini Joins CAMP, Family-Focused Retail Startup

By Todd Spangler
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Spadaccini, a former longtime marketing exec at HBO and WarnerMedia, has joined family-oriented retail and experiential startup CAMP as chief marketing officer. In the new role, Spadaccini will lead CAMP’s brand, advertising, creative, media and growth marketing strategies as the company prepares for expansion. He reports to founder and CEO Ben Kaufman. Spadaccini departed as CMO of WarnerMedia Entertainment last year, after the HBO veteran had spent 21 years at the company.

