After a banking career that spanned nearly four decades, the Triangle region president for Truist (NYSE: TFC) is retiring, and a successor has taken the reins. Gray Reed is retiring after a 38-career that included more than two decades with BB&T and then Truist following the merger of SunTrust Banks and BB&T in 2019. His replacement is Chris Bell, who had been serving as middle market banking leader for the Triangle region.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO