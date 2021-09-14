CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LDP’s dominance in Japan to be diluted

eiu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan will head to elections for the first time since the departure of Abe Shinzo, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who resigned in September 2020 owing to health reasons. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated Japanese politics since the second world war. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the LDP will once again return with a majority along with its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, with the election likely to be held in October 2021. However, intra-party factional rivalry within the LDP resurfaced under the tenure of Suga Yoshihide, Mr Abe’s successor. This will dilute the party’s dominance of Japanese politics. Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and the Democratic Party merged in September 2020 to form a unified party also known as the CDP. This increased their parliamentary seat tally to its highest since 2012, the last time a non-LDP party was in power.

www.eiu.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Japan LDP’s Ishiba Formally Announces Support for PM Contender Kono

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight politician of Japan's ruling party, formally announced on Wednesday that he would not run for the party's leadership race, throwing his support instead behind Taro Kono, a top contender to become the next prime minister. There had been some speculation the former defence...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan LDP's Ishiba set to back Kono in leadership race - report

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan's ruling party, will not stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is set to back Taro Kono, NHK television said on Tuesday, boosting Kono's chances of taking the premiership. Ishiba's popularity with grassroots members of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan vaccine minister Kono to declare LDP leadership run on Fri -Kyodo

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese vaccine minister Taro Kono will formally announce on Friday that he is joining the race to lead the ruling party, Kyodo news agency said. That will make Kono the third candidate to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who last week threw into disarray the contest for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with a sudden statement that he would not run.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Japan Is the Middle East’s Most Credible Player

Last month, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visited Egypt, Palestine, Israel, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Qatar as part of a regional tour focused on Middle Eastern security and COVID-19 recovery. The visit coincided with the United States’ exit from Afghanistan as well as the ensuing uncertainty surrounding Washington’s decades-long commitments to the Arabian Gulf and broader involvement in regional geopolitics.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldp#Liberal Democratic Party#Japanese#Cdp#The Democratic Party#Non Ldp#Diet
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claimed China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in 2019, hosted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanssun.com

Report: Navalny Associate Sobol In Estonia After Fleeing Russia

An Estonian newspaper is reporting that Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol has settled in Estonia with her young daughter after fleeing her homeland this summer following her conviction and sentencing at a Moscow court on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Sobol, a close associate of imprisoned Russian opposition politician...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eiu.com

Taking stock of the Macron presidency

Emmanuel Macron was elected president on a platform of far-reaching reforms. He succeeded in making some improvements to the business environment, but his agenda has more recently been disrupted by protests and then the pandemic. While his handling of the pandemic has been criticised, the acceleration of the vaccination programme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dailyforex.com

Bank of Japan Unconcerned by Evergrande's Possible Default

The Bank of Japan recently decided to leave cash rates unchanged at -0.1%, in line with expectations. The institution also decided to maintain the conditions of its bond purchasing program. Unlike other central banks in the developed world, the BoJ decided to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy stance, given its...
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
AFP

Icelanders go to polls fearing a big 'unstable' coalition

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. But with so many political parties vying for power and no one clear coalition option emerging, analysts say it is hard to predict the shape of the next government. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement had never before been in government, is seeking a second mandate in a political landscape more splintered than ever. Opinion polls point to a record nine parties expected to win seats in the Althing, Iceland's almost 1,100-year-old parliament.
WORLD
AFP

How Germany's complex electoral system works

In many countries, a strong lead in the polls often results in a landslide -- but things are not so simple under Germany's complex election system. In the end, frontrunner Olaf Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and finance minister, may be forced into torturous coalition haggling with any number of potential partners to succeed Angela Merkel at the chancellery. The reason is post-war Germany's election system, which mixes the "winner-takes-all" approach of Britain and the United States with the proportional representation system that allows for more small parties.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy