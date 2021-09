Yokohama Tire has joined the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as an Associate Sponsor, officials from both organizations announced today. Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. Since expanding to the United States in 1969, Yokohama has been an industry leader in tire technology and innovation across the globe. With manufacturing plants, a research & development facility and distribution centers spread across the U.S., Yokohama employs thousands of people and produces high-quality tires for its consumer and commercial divisions.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO