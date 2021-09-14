When And Where To Expect South Dakota’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Have you ever driven around South Dakota during the fall? It’s magical, isn’t it? While the trees and lush landscape are always beautiful, it manages to become even more stunning in the fall, as everything turns a stunning shade of orange, red, yellow, or brown. Are you ready to take in all of the beauty that this time of year has to offer? Then you will want to check out when and where to expect South Dakota’s best fall foliage (and peak times):

As of this publication, the Mount Rushmore State should begin seeing some subtle color changes, with the week of September 13th calling for patchy changes around the Black Hills region.

By the next week (September 20th), most of the Black Hills will be engulfed in changing colors (with the best still to come!), with the northwest and far west areas beginning to notice very minimal changes.

Come September 27th, the entire state of South Dakota should be experiencing the fall season in all of its glory, with the Black Hills finally reaching its peak and the rest of the state either very minimal or patchy.

Happy October! Most of this week will look the same as last week, though, unfortunately, the Black Hills will be past its peak.

For the week of October 11th, most of SoDak should be seeing partial to patchy foliage, with the northeast corner (a la Sisseton, Watertown, and Brookings) finally nearing its peak.

October 18th begins peak week for the northeast, with the rest of the state following suit.

The foliage may have come and gone in both the Black Hills and northeast portion of South Dakota, but the week of October 25th, the rest of the state should be showing off its peak yellows, oranges, and reds.

By November 1st, all of SoDak should have passed its peak, so be sure to get out and enjoy it throughout September and October!

All of these in-depth predictions and graphics come to us from Smokymountains.com , which releases these reports annually and comes to their predictions via such factors as elevation, current temperatures, historical precipitation, and temperature forecasts. To learn more, be sure to visit their website ! Now that you know the best times to view the foliage, you will want to Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See South Dakota Like Never Before .

