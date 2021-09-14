CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

When And Where To Expect South Dakota’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

By Annie
Only In South Dakota
Only In South Dakota
 7 days ago

Have you ever driven around South Dakota during the fall? It’s magical, isn’t it? While the trees and lush landscape are always beautiful, it manages to become even more stunning in the fall, as everything turns a stunning shade of orange, red, yellow, or brown. Are you ready to take in all of the beauty that this time of year has to offer? Then you will want to check out when and where to expect South Dakota’s best fall foliage (and peak times):

As of this publication, the Mount Rushmore State should begin seeing some subtle color changes, with the week of September 13th calling for patchy changes around the Black Hills region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWhzE_0bvj2Xei00
Smoky Mountains

By the next week (September 20th), most of the Black Hills will be engulfed in changing colors (with the best still to come!), with the northwest and far west areas beginning to notice very minimal changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPkMq_0bvj2Xei00
Smoky Mountains

Come September 27th, the entire state of South Dakota should be experiencing the fall season in all of its glory, with the Black Hills finally reaching its peak and the rest of the state either very minimal or patchy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2whb_0bvj2Xei00
Flickr/blucolt

Happy October! Most of this week will look the same as last week, though, unfortunately, the Black Hills will be past its peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxjYW_0bvj2Xei00
Smoky Mountains

For the week of October 11th, most of SoDak should be seeing partial to patchy foliage, with the northeast corner (a la Sisseton, Watertown, and Brookings) finally nearing its peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlO1v_0bvj2Xei00
Flickr/Raymond Bucko, SJ

October 18th begins peak week for the northeast, with the rest of the state following suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrW9H_0bvj2Xei00
Smoky Mountains

The foliage may have come and gone in both the Black Hills and northeast portion of South Dakota, but the week of October 25th, the rest of the state should be showing off its peak yellows, oranges, and reds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6KIa_0bvj2Xei00
Flickr/blucolt

By November 1st, all of SoDak should have passed its peak, so be sure to get out and enjoy it throughout September and October!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9sw2_0bvj2Xei00
Smoky Mountains

All of these in-depth predictions and graphics come to us from Smokymountains.com , which releases these reports annually and comes to their predictions via such factors as elevation, current temperatures, historical precipitation, and temperature forecasts. To learn more, be sure to visit their website ! Now that you know the best times to view the foliage, you will want to Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See South Dakota Like Never Before .

The post When And Where To Expect South Dakota’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In South Dakota

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Wanna get away? No, we aren’t talking about booking an expensive flight and leaving the greatest state in the country, but instead escaping to someplace secluded for a night or 2. Does this sound like your ideal vacation? If so, you will want to book a stay at this historic South Dakota cabin that costs […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In South Dakota

The Longest Elevated Canopy Walk In South Dakota Can Be Found At Rushmore Tramway Adventures

When you think of canopy walks, which kinds of places come to mind? Probably tropical places with lots of tall trees that can support such a structure, right? While this sounds like it is the opposite of the Mount Rushmore State, there are, indeed, canopy walks to be found (and walked!) right here in South Dakota, including the Aerial Adventure Park and canopy walk:
LIFESTYLE
Only In South Dakota

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In South Dakota Is Like Stepping Back In Time

In the 21st century, shopping has never been easier, thanks to free 2-day shipping and chain stores on nearly every corner. While shopping is more convenient than ever, it is missing that friendly touch that came with the old-time stores. Do you miss it? Fortunately, you can still find that welcoming, personalized experience right here in SoDak, via places like the old Hoover Store:
LIFESTYLE
Only In South Dakota

Don’t Miss The Biggest Fall Festival In South Dakota This Year, The Great Pumpkin Festival

Fall is in the air, everywhere we look around. Okay, so maybe that is wishful thinking (it’s still so, so hot outside), but the season of pumpkin spice and everything nice is upon us, which means that festivals are not far behind. If you are ready to fill your calendar with all things fall fun, you won’t want to miss South Dakota’s very own Great Pumpkin Festival:
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Only In South Dakota

You Will Love The Coffee And Ambiance At The Can’t-Miss Wicked Espresso In South Dakota

If you are anything like us here at Only in South Dakota, you know that the best part of waking up isn’t generic store-bought coffee but rather fresh and delicious artisanal drinks made from the most talented of baristas. Are you ready for a little pick-me-up? Then make a plan to take in the coffee and ambiance at South Dakota’s own Wicked Espresso:
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In South Dakota

These 4 Hiking Spots In South Dakota Are Completely Out Of This World

The striking beauty of these hiking spots in South Dakota is unreal! We have so much to be proud of as South Dakota natives; it’s important to be reminded of the unique and stunning scenery that surrounds us from time to time. With spring just around the corner, these jaw-dropping views are a good reminder […] The post These 4 Hiking Spots In South Dakota Are Completely Out Of This World appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In South Dakota

South Dakota Is Home To What Is Being Called One Of The Best Helicopter Tours In The Nation

Have you had the opportunity to see South Dakota from way high up in the sky? If not, you are missing out on a whole new view of the Mount Rushmore State. Since most of us do not have the ability to fly, you may wonder how you are supposed to get an aerial, birds-eye view of the state, which is why we are excited to introduce you to this award-winning South Dakota helicopter tour:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Foliage#Color Changes#Sodak#Reds#Smokymountains Com
Only In South Dakota

The Charming Circle View Guest Ranch In South Dakota Serves The Best Inn Breakfast In America

When it comes to overnight lodging, nothing trumps a charming bed and breakfast, especially when the breakfast portion is what dreams are made of! Not sure where to find both a comfortable bed AND mouthwatering breakfast? We recommend starting at the lovely Circle View Guest Ranch in South Dakota: Do you have a favorite place […] The post The Charming Circle View Guest Ranch In South Dakota Serves The Best Inn Breakfast In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In South Dakota

The Bavarian Inn Is A Little Slice Of Germany In The Heart Of South Dakota

If you are of German descent, you know that South Dakota is a great place to be, thanks to our rich history of German immigration, delicious food, festivals, and traditions. Since many of us have never had the opportunity to visit Germany and explore our roots, we are grateful for places in SoDak that resemble […] The post The Bavarian Inn Is A Little Slice Of Germany In The Heart Of South Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In South Dakota

Only In South Dakota

584
Followers
225
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In South Dakota is for people who LOVE the Mount Rushmore State. We publish one South Dakota article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy