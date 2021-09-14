CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Startups Compete “Shark Tank” style for Seed Money

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are a “foody state”. Oregon is known for innovation when it comes to food and drink. An event that helps startups is happening this month. It’s called the Oregon Angel Food investment program, and some locals will be competing for 200 thousand dollars in prize money. It’s put together by the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network. The idea is to make more local food and drink business created in Oregon household names across the nation, and the world. An online competition is happening September 17th, where locally sourced and created products will be tasted, then voted on. Ten companies are pitching their products and four are actually competing for $200,000 in start up money.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Money#Shark Tank#Whole Foods#Local Food#Food Drink#Face Rock Creamery#Kroger#Safeway#Sea Salt Caramels#Vanilla Marshmallows#Young Mountain Tea
