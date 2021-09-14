CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPad mini 6 accessory listing hints at October release

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA product page for an iPad mini 6 accessory suggests that the next-generation tablet could make its debut sometime in October. The listing on Amazon, first spotted by Gizmodo Japan is for a screen protector that fits the rumored 8.38-inch display on the iPad mini. Lining up with current rumors, the screen protector features a bezel-free design, while the iPad mini mockup has squared edges like current iPad Pro models.

