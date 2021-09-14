Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Requiring Cash Bail For Some Offenses Into Law
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bail bill into law Monday requiring people accused of violent crimes to pay cash to get out of jail. Senate Bill 6, dubbed “the Damon Allen Act” in honor of slain State Trooper Damon Allen, bars a person from being released on a personal recognizance bond — a no-cash bond — if charged with certain crimes. Those include violent or sexual crimes, or committing an offense while already out on bond.www.hppr.org
