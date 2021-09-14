CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Requiring Cash Bail For Some Offenses Into Law

By Texas Public Radio
hppr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott signed a bail bill into law Monday requiring people accused of violent crimes to pay cash to get out of jail. Senate Bill 6, dubbed “the Damon Allen Act” in honor of slain State Trooper Damon Allen, bars a person from being released on a personal recognizance bond — a no-cash bond — if charged with certain crimes. Those include violent or sexual crimes, or committing an offense while already out on bond.

www.hppr.org

CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs social media "censorship" bill into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill that aims to stop social media companies from banning users or nixing posts based solely on political opinions — the latest salvo by Republicans, who claim that these tech giants are censoring conservative users. The new law requires social media companies with...
Texas State
Wrcbtv.com

The new Texas voting law includes these 7 major changes

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Tuesday a bill that imposes a raft of new restrictions on voting in one of the nation's fastest-growing and diversifying states. Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 after the Republican-led Legislature approved it during the second special session that the second-term GOP governor had called this year. Democrats had blocked previous versions of the measure by fleeing the state for weeks, preventing the House from having the quorum necessary to do business.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Quietly Passes SB 4 and This is What You Need to Know

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sign Another BillPhoto by Heather Mount on Unsplash. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed a new bill in Austin that adds more restrictions and increases penalties to those doctors using abortion-inducing medication. The new bill, Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), prevents physicians or providers from giving women abortion-inducing drugs after seven weeks of pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration requirement was 10 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
Greg Abbott
Damon Allen
Matt Lillywhite

Some Texans Want Gov. Greg Abbott Out Of Office. Do You Agree?

The Texas Governor is facing mounting criticism from voters throughout the state as his approval rating falls to an all-time low. According to a poll conducted by The Texas Policy Project at the University of Austin, Governor Greg Abbott's popularity rating is dwindling as most Texans believe the lone star state is on the "wrong track."
TEXAS STATE
Huntsville Item

Abbott sued Obama; Now, Biden sues Abbott

Back when Greg Abbott was attorney general, and running for governor, he used to say, "I go into the office in the morning, I sue Barack Obama, and then I go home." Now that Barack Obama is no longer president, but his former vice-presidential wingman Joe Biden is, Abbott might have to change to "I go into the office in the morning, I find out that Joe Biden has sued me, and then I go home."
POLITICS
Dallas News

Gov. Greg Abbott signs tougher anti-critical race theory law

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that aims to further ban critical race theory from Texas classrooms, even after educators and advocacy groups fought against the move for months. Then new law, signed Friday without fanfare, prohibits teaching certain concepts about race; develops a civics training program for...
POLITICS
#Cash Bail#Bail Reform#Texas Public Radio#Senate Bill#State#Bail Project#Democrats
kut.org

Texas Bill To Require Cash Bail For Those Accused Of Violent Crimes Becomes Law

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law sweeping GOP-led bail legislation that requires people accused of violent crimes to put up cash to get out of Texas jails. Senate Bill 6 was passed by the Texas Legislature last month, after Abbott declared changes to the state’s bail system an emergency at the beginning of the state’s regular legislative session that began in January. At a summit in Houston, Abbott said the bail bill, named after a slain state trooper, was one he would have called lawmakers back for continuous special legislative sessions until they passed it.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texans protest anti-immigration policies with car caravan at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - Immigration activists have traveled to Austin from Texas border towns. A two-day 100-car caravan ended at the Texas Capitol Saturday after leaving El Paso and making stops in San Antonio. Activists said they feel Governor Greg Abbott and state leaders are targeting immigrants and people of color...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Governor Abbott falls in polls as both Beto and McConaughey consider entering battle for Texas

Texas governor Greg Abbott could be headed for a rocky reelection fight next year if recent polling trends continue over the next 12 months.The conservative hardliner faces two high-profile potential challengers who have expressed interest in seeking the governor’s mansion: Beto O’Rourke, former congressman and US Senate candidate who came within just a few percentage points of ousting senator Ted Cruz in 2018; and Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor and Texas native.Recent polls suggest the governor is more vulnerable than ever before. A survey taken this month by the University of Texas at Tyler for the Dallas Morning News found...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dallas News

Gov. Greg Abbott signs law enabling virtual learning expansion in Texas during pandemic

More Texas students will have access to virtual learning after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that sends state money to school districts with online programs. The bill goes into effect immediately, according to the Texas Legislature Online system, and some districts are once again scrambling to expand offerings. Many families want more virtual options for their children as the pandemic continues.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill restoring the funding that he vetoed for the Texas Legislature and its 2,100 state employees

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that will fund a number of his priorities recently passed by the Legislature and restore funding for the salaries and benefits of some 2,100 state staffers, which was set to expire at the end of the month after the governor vetoed those dollars.
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Governor Greg Abbott Requests Federal Emergency Declaration For Texas In Response To Border Crisis

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the state as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. The letter specifically noted the situation in the Val Verde County city of Del Rio,  which they called ‘dire’. Thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — have converged on the city about 145 miles west of San Antonio. According to the latest Customs and Border Protection figures, more than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months. Some 12,000 of those are in South Texas, living in...
TEXAS STATE

