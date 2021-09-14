CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain facing relay disqualfication after CJ Ujah’s B sample tests positive

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

British sprinter CJ Ujah’s B sample from the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for banned substances, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has announced.

Ujah provided the sample on August 6, the ITA said, the same day that he was part of the British team which won silver in the men’s 4×100 metres relay.

The agency said now the B sample had confirmed the result of his A sample, his case had been referred to the Court of Arbitration’s Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD).

The court division will consider the finding of an anti-doping rule violation and the disqualification of the British relay team, the ITA said.

