South Korea's Antitrust Regulator Fines Google $177 Million for Abusing Mobile Market Dominance

Apple made its own OS for its phone. Everyone else just uses Android. A company the size of Samsung could indeed make its own OS for its devices, it has the money and resources to do it. Chances are you can make it Android App Compatible too.

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
Google Fined Over Anti-Competitive Abuse of Its Android Dominance

South Korea has fined Google $177 million over its efforts to prevent handset makers from using forks of the Android operating systems (OS). While Android is commonly viewed as a Google product, at its core Android is an open source operating system, called AOSP (Android Open Source Project). Any company or entity is free to take AOSP and use it and customize it for their own purposes, just as Google does. There are a number of Android distributions, such as the excellent CalyxOS, that take AOSP and release it free of Google’s trackers for the more privacy-conscious.
Google fined £127m by South Korea for blocking Android customisation

Google is to be fined at least US$177m (£127m) for allegedly preventing smartphone makers like Samsung from using customised versions of its Android operating system.South Korea’s competition watchdog, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has taken issue with the tech giant’s use of anti-fragmentation agreements that have prevented hardware partners from making changes to its operating system. It ruled that Google will be prohibited from forcing manufacturers to sign these in the future, and that existing agreements must be modified.Google has said that it plans to challenge the ruling and has accused the South Korean authority of failing to take into...
South Korea to fine Google £127m over smartphone operating systems block

Google intends to appeal the move by South Korea’s competition watchdog. South Korea’s competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won (£127 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems. Google said it plans to challenge the fine, accusing South Korean authorities...
India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows

Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors, the country's antitrust authority found in a report. Google submitted at least 24 responses during the probe, defending itself and arguing it was not hurting competition, said the June...
Google Fined $177M In South Korea For Monopoly Over Android OS

It was announced on Tuesday that a South Korean antitrust regulator has imposed a ₩207 billion (US$176.64 million) on Google. On Tuesday, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) revealed that the company was abusing its dominant position in the market to block customized versions of its Android OS. Google’s case...
Google is Hit with a $177 Million Wonderful for Abusing Android Dominance

It looks as if Google is having a tough time staying on its ft as the corporate has now been hit with one other superb for alleged anti-competitive practices. This time in South Korea. In response to the information outlet Korea Herald, the newest superb is 207.4 billion gained (~$177 million). The corporate is being fined for abusing Android’s dominance and stifling the competitors within the working system market.
Google fined nearly RM800 million for blocking smartphone makers from making Android forks in South Korea

Google has landed itself in hot water again, and this time it’s getting a hefty USD176.64 million fine (about RM734 million) for preventing smartphone manufacturers to create fork editions of its Android operating system. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), an antitrust regulator in South Korea says that Google is abusing its market dominance through its anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA). KFTC says that the fine is possibly its ninth-largest sanction.
