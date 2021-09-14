South Korea's Antitrust Regulator Fines Google $177 Million for Abusing Mobile Market Dominance

When the top 1% own about 40% of essentially everything in the US at least, by most measurements. The top 0.1% in turn own about half of that. In each case, it's relatively easy for the upper group to hold as much leverage over the others as they desire to. Any game theory would have them holding back only enough to get the maximum amount of work/service/income as they can while still holding maximum leverage over them.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO