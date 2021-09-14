CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid plan B: Whitty warns first winter with Delta variant might trigger new restrictions

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4yqv_0bvj1iWS00

A first winter with the “highly transmissible” Delta variant could trigger a Covid surge severe enough to require fresh restrictions, Chris Whitty is warning.

The chief medical officer said it might not require the arrival of an even more dangerous variant – one that evades vaccine immunity – to force Boris Johnson into his ‘Plan B’.

That package of reserve measures includes barring non-vaccinated people from crowded venues, the return of compulsory mask-wearing and work from home guidance.

“We have not faced a winter with the Delta variant,” Professor Whitty told a Downing Street press conference.

‘So it is possible that the combination of winter events plus the Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, could lead to a situation where, on basis of the data, ministers decide that they wanted to trigger all or some of the Plan B.”

Alongside him, the prime minister played down the prospects of fresh restrictions, insisting the current situation is encouraging and saying: “We are sticking with our strategy.”

Even if curbs were needed, they were unlikely to be introduced altogether, but would happen “in a graduated way”. Plan B had “a number of different shots in the locker,” Mr Johnson said.

Professor Whitty also went further than the prime minister who said people should “consider wearing a face covering in crowded places with people that you don’t know”.

The medical chief said it remained his firm view that masks should be worn to “protect people’ and as a “common courtesy” to others who expected them to be worn.

Mr Johnson twice said he was “confident” the Covid could be controlled without fresh restrictions, allowing the economy to stay open and turn jabs jabs jabs into jobs jobs jobs.

But Patrick Vallance , the chief scientific adviser, warned the government must react quickly if required – after criticism that previous lockdowns were delayed until it was too late.

‘You have to go earlier than you want to, you have to go harder than you think you want to,” he told the press conference.

On so-called “vaccine passports – after the type of events that the unjabbed will be denied entry to, if necessary, was set out – Mr Johnson said he believed they would not be necessary.

However, he acknowledged it might become a choice between imposing vaccine certificates and shutting down events altogether.

“Of course I understand the frustrations of people wondering whether or not they’re going to have to put this in. At the moment we’re confident that you will be able to proceed without it,” he said.

“The reason for wanting to have this option is because it’s a choice between proceeding with Covid-19 certification or, sadly, once again asking places to close, and I certainly don’t want to do that. That’s why I think it’s a good idea to keep this in reserve.”

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

COVID-19 delta variant raises new considerations for today’s travelers

Americans returned to travel in droves this summer. Recent AAA Travel bookings were up at least 11% over 2019 levels, and even more people are excitedly planning trips for 2022 and beyond. Although AAA no longer conducts formal travel forecasts for Labor Day, the Auto Club Group expects travel volumes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Boris Johnson
arcamax.com

Fauci warns of possible new COVID variant without vaccination

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned that COVID-19 could mutate into an even more virulent variant if the pandemic is not stamped out with mass vaccination. The pandemic expert agreed with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski when she suggested that a new “monster” strain could make the delta variant look like child’s play.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ministers warn Covid passports plan could be expanded BEYOND nightclubs to pubs and cafes in England - as Nicola Sturgeon claims they might be the ONLY way to avoid fresh lockdown this winter

Oliver Dowden today refused to rule out extending Covid passports in England beyond nightclubs - as Nicola Sturgeon warned they could be the only way to avoid a fresh lockdown this winter. Despite the existing proposals already coming under fierce fire from Tory MPs, the Culture Secretary said the government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mixmag.net

Boris Johnson announces winter COVID plans, including "plan b" proposals

Boris Johnson has proposed a "plan A" and "plan B" policy to manage the spread of COVID-19 over the winter months. The Prime Minister revealed plans in a press conference earlier today (September 14), maintaining that although the government was "confident in the vaccines that have made such a difference to our lives," they could rule out measures to prevent "unsustainable pressure on NHS."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Plan B#Covid#Economy
washingtonnewsday.com

What would trigger Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B,’ according to Covid’s Winter Plan?

What would trigger Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B,’ according to Covid’s Winter Plan?. With winter approaching, it’s possible that some covid-19 limits will be implemented once more. According to the Mirror, masks may once again become necessary under the government’s new winter strategy, which also involves working from home and vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: First winter of Delta variant may require new ‘Plan B’ restrictions, Whitty warns

In its first winter, the Delta variant could cause a coronavirus surge severe enough to trigger the government’s tougher “Plan B” restrictions – even without the arrival of a more dangerous variant, Professor Chris Whitty has warned.England’s chief medical officer told a Downing Street press conference that a “very rapid” spike in hospitalisations was one of the circumstances most likely to “trigger all or some of the Plan B”.It came as Boris Johnson addressed the nation on his winter plan and set out how the government intends to deal with Covid-19 in the coming months.Sajid Javid told the Commons that the “Plan B” measures would include issuing work from home guidance and making face masks mandatory in certain settings. The health secretary said that vaccine passports are also one of the range of measures the government is keeping in reserve to deploy this winter if the NHS becomes overwhelmed.Read MoreWhen is Boris Johnson giving his winter Covid update?Most people don’t need a Covid booster jab, say expertsBoris Johnson ‘dead set’ against another lockdown in new blueprint for ‘managing’ Covid over winter
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ohmymag.co.uk

England’s COVID Winter ‘Plan A’ and ‘B’ explained

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Downing Street in a press conference, announcing the country’s ‘Plan A’ and ‘Plan B’ on tackling coronavirus over autumn and winter. The government’s new plans of action hope to prevent significant restrictions in England such as lockdowns, business closures, as well as mandatory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Rising hospital admissions could trigger Plan B for tackling Covid – Javid

Plan B includes bringing in measures such as vaccine passports, mandatory face masks and advice to work from home. Pressures on A&E and increasing hospital admissions could trigger the Government’s Plan B for tackling Covid, the Health Secretary said as he refused to rule out another lockdown. Sajid Javid defended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Delta Covid Variant Has This Effect On Airlines And Restaurants

As you probably know by now, the Delta covid variant has been making our lives a nightmare. When everyone thought that thanks to the vaccines, the pandemic was getting closer to its end, a robust variant made life a living hell. As it’s been already revealed, the coronavirus cases among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
onmsft.com

Microsoft's axes plan to reopen its US offices on October 4 due to COVID-19 Delta variant

Due to the evolving Delta variant of COVID-19, Microsoft has once again changed its plans regarding the full reopening of its Redmond campus and other worksites in the US. Today, the company announced that it’s no longer considering October 4 as the first possible date for a full return to the office, and the company isn’t ready to communicate a new date at this point.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

252K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy