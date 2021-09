Want to stay in style around the historic part of this South Carolina city? Simply book your Charleston hotel with Culture Trip and you’re ready to roll. The Citadel, also known as the Military College of South Carolina, has been a Charleston institution for close to two centuries. While most guides to Charleston focus on the French Quarter, the Historic District or King Street, we know you may have something different in mind – whether it’s game day or you’re visiting your cadet for the first time. Before you decide where to lay your head for the night, read on for our top hotels close to the Citadel, Charleston.

