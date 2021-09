CONNECTICUT, USA — Beginning October 1st, new pedestrian safety laws take effect in Connecticut. One law aims to improve communication between drivers and pedestrians. It will allow pedestrians to let drivers know they are intending to cross by signaling with their hands. As the law stands now, pedestrians must step into the crosswalk for cars to yield. The new law allows them to stay safely on the sidewalk.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO