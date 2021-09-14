How Fake News About Walmart and Litecoin Exposed Media Vulnerabilities

A Walmart announcement that turned out to be a hoax has caused the price of the litecoincryptocurrency to shoot up by more than a third.A news release on Monday stated that Walmart had partnered with litecoin to allow customers to make payments with cryptocurrencies, however the email used for the alert was fake.“The momentum and excitement around the use of cryptocurrency are undeniable, and we are poised to make online shopping easy for our customers,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon purportedly said.“Starting 1 October, all eCommerce stores will have implemented a ‘Pay with Litecoin Option’.”Follow all the latest crypto market updates...

