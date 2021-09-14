How Fake News About Walmart and Litecoin Exposed Media Vulnerabilities
A press release revealing that Walmart will now be accepting the cryptocurrency Litecoin. Only problem - that press release was fake and Walmart confirmed it. That led to a spike in the price of Litecoin and some other cryptos, which then immediately declined once the hoax was discovered. Crypto site 'The Block' kept up with the entire incident as it unfolded so Cheddar News caught up with The Block's Managing Editor Mike McSweeney to talk about it.
